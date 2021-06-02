OTTAWA -- Ottawa's largest school board says it's surprised by the direction to plan outdoor graduation ceremonies for all students at the end of the school year.

Premier Doug Ford announced Wednesday afternoon that schools will remain closed to in-personal learning for the rest of the academic year. Ford then asked all school boards to allow for outdoor graduation ceremonies for all grade levels, not just students in Grades 8 and 12.

"It should be for all students because we know we must do as much as possible to get people outdoors to enjoy the summer, enjoy the nice weather," Ford said.

The Ottawa Carleton District School Board says it will take time to look at the possibility of holding outdoor graduation ceremonies.

"In light of the provincial decision to continue with remote learning for the rest of the school year, we were surprised by the direction to plan outdoor in-person ceremonies for all students," said an OCDSB statement to CTV News Ottawa.

"We will need time to consider the operational and health requirements to ensure the continued safety of our community as we move optimistically into the summer."

The Ottawa Catholic School Board says staff have been working on virtual graduation plans for this year's graduates, noting the current levels of COVID-19 in the city.

"Today, the Premier indicated that schools could look at options for outdoor graduations. We will continue to work with Ottawa Public Health to look at what might be possible in Ottawa," said the Ottawa Catholic School Board in a letter to parents.

"At this time, there have been no changes to the plans for virtual graduations."

A Grade 12 student at Mother Theresa Secondary School in Ottawa says an outdoor grad would feel "a lot more authentic."

"Grad is promising, but I definitely did lose out on quite a bit," said Hayden Horsman.

"An outdoor grad will definitely feel better."

With files from CTV News Ottawa's Stephanie Ha and Colton Praill