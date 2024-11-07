Here's what's open and closed in Ottawa on Remembrance Day

CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at what's open and closed in Ottawa on Remembrance Day.

Retail

Most retail businesses in Ottawa will be closed until 12:30 p.m. in accordance with the city's Remembrance Day bylaw.

That includes major malls, clothing stores, and beer and liquor stores.

Exemptions include grocery stores, pharmacies and gas stations, which are allowed to remain open. Visit this page for a full list of exemptions.

City Services

The City’s 3-1-1 Contact Centre will be open for urgent matters only. Visit ottawa.ca/311 for more information.

Service Ottawa’s Client Services and Provincial Offences counters and phone lines will be closed. Counters are located at Ottawa City Hall, Ben Franklin Place and the City’s Provincial Offences Court at 100 Constellation Drive.

The Business Licensing Centre at 735 Industrial Avenue will be closed.

The City of Ottawa Spay and Neuter Clinic at 26 Concourse Gate will be closed.

The City of Ottawa Archives and Gallery 112 at the James Bartleman Centre will be closed from Saturday, Nov. 9 to Monday, Nov. 11.

The Barbara Ann Scott Gallery, the Karsh-Masson Gallery and the City Hall Art Gallery will be closed on Monday.

Garbage collection

Curbside green bin, recycling, garbage and bulky item collection will follow the normal collection schedule on Monday.

Residents can sign up to receive collection reminders and service alerts by email or phone call at ottawa.ca/CollectionCalendar.

Multi-residential garbage and recycling containers, bulky items and green bins will follow the normal collection schedule on Monday.

The Trail Waste Facility Landfill will be open on Monday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Parking

All City parking regulations apply.

Transit Services

Veterans who wear their medals or uniforms during National Veterans’ Week, from Tuesday, Nov. 5 to Monday, Nov. 11, can ride OC Transpo buses and trains, Para Transpo vehicles and Société de transport de l'Outaouais (STO) buses for free. Companions accompanying veterans can also ride for free.

At O-Train Line 1 stations, veterans wearing their uniform or medals and their companions can use the video-chat function at ticket machines to speak with OC Transpo representatives to get through the fare gates at no charge.

OC Transpo will maintain regular transit service on Remembrance Day with the following detours and closures in place downtown on Monday.

Route 16 to Tunney’s Pasture and Route 19 to Parliament, as well as Routes 5, 6, 7, 11, 14, and 18 in both directions will be detoured due to road closures on Rideau and Elgin from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.

OC Transpo will pause all service to observe two minutes of silence at 11 a.m., where it is safe to do so. OC Transpo and Para Transpo buses will pull over to the side of the road and all trains will be held at station platforms.

Para Transpo will operate on regular service. Regularly scheduled trips are not automatically cancelled. Customers who do not need their scheduled trip on November 11 should call 613-560-5000 or cancel their booking online.

Customers may start booking trips for Monday, Nov. 11 beginning Monday, Nov. 4 by calling 613-560-5000 or by booking online.

The trip reservation line will be open from 7 a.m until 5 p.m.

The Para Transpo trip cancellation and information line will be open from 6 a.m. until 12:30 a.m.

The Taxi Coupons line for Para Transpo customers will be closed.

Two customers aged 13 or older can ride all day for $11.75 with the 2-for-1 DayPass. Kids 12 and under ride for free every day.

The OC Transpo Lost and Found at Heartwood House will be closed on Monday.

OC Transpo’s Customer Service Centre located at the Rideau Centre will be open on Monday from 12:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

For more information on Remembrance Day service, visit octranspo.com or call (613) 560-5000. You can also connect with OC Transpo through Facebook, X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram.

Recreation and cultural services

All community, recreation and cultural facilities are open.

City-run museums are closed on Mondays.

Ottawa Public Health

The Site program office and supervised consumption services at 179 Clarence Street will be closed. The Site mobile van will operate from 5 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.

Visit the ParentingInOttawa web page for vaccination clinic hours and availability.

The Sexual Health Clinic and satellite clinics will be closed.

Dental clinics will be closed.

The Parenting-In-Ottawa drop-ins will be closed on Monday.

Visit the COVID-19 Vaccine page for vaccination clinic hours and availability.

Connect with a registered nurse from Health811 for free, secure, and confidential health advice. Service is available in English and French, with translation support also offered in other languages.

The immunization program telephone line will be closed. You can update your child's immunization record using either the CANImmunize App or the Immunization Connect Ontario (ICON) Tool. For more information visit our Updating and Retrieving Immunizations web page.

Employment and Social Services

All four Employment and Social Services offices will be closed on Monday:

370 Catherine Street

2339 Ogilvie Road

100 Constellation Drive

2020 Walkley Road

Municipal child care services

All municipal child care centres will be closed on Monday.

Ottawa Public Library

All branches of Ottawa Public Library (including Bookmobile, Homebound services and InfoService) will be closed on Monday.

Digital content, services, and program listings are available through the Ottawa Public Library website. Virtual programs are available on OPL’s YouTube channel.

Regular hours resume on Tuesday.

Museums

The Canadian War Museum is open with free admission all day on Monday. The Canadian Museum of History will also have free admission.

The Canadian Museums of Science and Technology, Nature, Aviation and Space will all be open with regular hours.

The National Gallery of Canada will open at noon on Monday.

Postal Service