OTTAWA -- Ottawa Public Health is reporting 19 new laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa Saturday.

This is the largest one-day spike in new cases since May 21, but the data come on the heels of mobile testing centres being set up in some of the hardest hit neighbourhoods in the city.

A mobile clinic was set up in the Herongate neighbourhood on Thursday and Friday, with another clinic set up in the Heatherington area on Friday.

According to Ottawa Public Health, the Alta Vista and River wards have two of the highest rates of COVID-19 infection in Ottawa.

Alta Vista has 207 cases per 100,000 people, while there are 147 cases per 100,000 people in River Ward.It remains unclear how many of the new cases are directly linked to the mobile testing sites.

According to Ottawa Public Health's COVID-19 dashboard, which is updated daily, there have been 2,208 cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa since the first case was confirmed on March 11.

The data are from OPH's COVID-19 database, as of 2 p.m. Friday. The daily updates are always based on data from the day before.

Ottawa Public health continues to say the actual rate of infection in the community is likely far greater than laboratory-confirmed cases suggest.

No new deaths have been reported for a 22nd straight day. The death toll from COVID-19 in Ottawa stands at 263 people.

Five people are hospitalized with COVID-19 complications. None is in the ICU.

Active Cases of COVID-19

There are 90 known, active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa, as of the latest update. That is the highest number of active cases seen since June 4, when there were 93 known active cases in the city.

OPH says 1,855 COVID-19 cases, or 84 per cent of all cases to date, are considered resolved. Five new recoveries were added in Saturday's update.

Institutional outbreaks

There are six active COVID-19 outbreaks in Ottawa.

Two new outbreaks were declared in Saturday's update: one at Carlingview Manor long-term care home, and one at Redwoods retirement home.

The active outbreaks are at the following locations: