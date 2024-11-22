OTTAWA
Woman seriously injured in October house fire dies in hospital, Ottawa police say

The scene after a house fire on Rossland Avenue on Tuesday evening. (Peter Szperling/CTV News Ottawa)
A 51-year-old woman seriously injured in a fire has died in hospital, more than a month after the blaze damaged a home in Ottawa's west end.

The Ottawa Police Service says it is now treating the death of Ottokie Kelly as a homicide.

Firefighters responded to a 9-1-1 call just after 3:30 a.m. on Oct. 8, reporting a fire coming from the window of a one-storey bungalow on Rossland Avenue. The fire spread to the roof of the home.

A man and a woman were treated for serious burns and smoke inhalation, and transported to hospital in serious condition.

Police say Kelly died from her injuries in hospital on Thursday.

The Ottawa Fire Services says a neighbour called 9-1-1 just after 3:30 a.m. reporting flames coming from the window of a one-storey bungalow on Rossland Avenue. (Jean Lalonde/CTV News Ottawa)

The Ottawa Police Service's Arson Unit was investigating the fire.

Investigators would like to speak with anyone who has information, doorbell camera or video surveillance footage of suspicious activity in the area of Rossland Avenue between 3 a.m. and 4 a.m. on Oct. 8. You can contact the Ottawa Police Service's Homicide Unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 5493.

This is Ottawa's 24th homicide of 2024.

