Orleans man calls for changes after service guide dog attacked by another dog

An Orléans man who uses a service guide dog wants to see changes to rules surrounding dog attacks, after his guide dog was attacked by another dog last month.

Kevin Frost’s service guide dog, Woody, is more than just man’s best friend.

“Six-year-old labradoodle from Canadian Guide Dog for a Blind; an amazing pup to get me around for my freedom and accessibility,” Frost tells CTV News Ottawa.

For him, it means independence.

"I have 10 per cent hearing and 3.8 per cent of tunnel vision. So, he gets me around for my safety. Stairs, curbs and avoiding trees, avoiding people,” says Frost. “Having a service guide, it's freedom. It's a blessing. It's like an angel to me.”

But a terrifying moment has left everyone shaken.

"Out of nowhere, a large German Shepherd off-leash ran up the hill and attacked Woody," Frost said.

Frost says the incident happened last month on a city sidewalk along a busy stretch of St. Joseph Boulevard in Orléans, while his wife Loretta was taking Woody for a walk. A dog ran from a nearby home, attacking Woody.

"Loretta had panicked because she thought that was the end of Woody," Frost says.

He says a driver pulled over to help the duo, but the owner of dog “just took off."

"Didn't say, 'Are you OK, ma'am? Is your dog?' Didn't apologize and just walked away.”

Frost says Ottawa Bylaw and Regulatory Services issued charges to the owner, but not for the bite.

Ottawa Bylaw and Regulatory Services confirms it received a report about an October 4 dog attack on St. Joseph Boulevard.

“Following an investigation, the charges below were issued: Failure to leash a dog when required. Permitting a dog to run at large,” Roger Chapman, Director of Bylaw and Regulatory Services, said in a statement to CTV News.

“A charge for dog bite/attack was not issued as there was no evidence to substantiate that bruising or a puncture wound had occurred at the time of the offence."

Charges are before the court, and Chapman adds that no further information can be provided in relation to the investigation,

"Of note, BLRS has no previous history of issues involving the dog whose owner was charged." Chapman said.

Frost is looking to make changes to rules surround attacks on service guide dogs. He says currently, it’s treated the same as an attack against a pet. He adds that a guide dog costs approximately $50,000 to train.

Chapman says a review of the bylaw is not planned for this term of Council, “but it may be included for review in the next Term subject to Council direction.”

“We recognize this is a distressing incident and are committed to ensuring our Animal and Control Bylaw protects pets and families. While there is currently no specific offence for an attack on a service animal, the Animal Care and Control Bylaw is a comprehensive animal control bylaw.”

Frost says Woody has been seen by a vet, and the Canadian Guide Dogs for the Blind did an evaluation – which Frost says was OK. He’s concerned that it may take months to see if any issues come up.

"So far so good, I’m hoping it won’t impact him, but only time will tell.”