Ottawa Public Health recommending masks at large outdoor gatherings like Bluesfest

Ottawa Public Health recommending masks at large outdoor gatherings like Bluesfest

Crowds of people returned to LeBreton Flats for RBC Ottawa Bluesfest, back in full after two COVID-19 cancellations in 2020 and 2021. (CTV News Ottawa) Crowds of people returned to LeBreton Flats for RBC Ottawa Bluesfest, back in full after two COVID-19 cancellations in 2020 and 2021. (CTV News Ottawa)

Ottawa Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver

Regina