    Ottawa police seek help locating missing 31-year-old man

    Erik Vien, 31, was last seen Sunday, Nov. 24, 2024, at Blair Station, boarding a westbound O-Train at around 9:40 p.m.
    Ottawa police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing 31-year-old man.

    Erik Vien was last seen at around 9:40 p.m. Sunday, boarding a westbound LRT train at Blair Station.

    Police said his family is concerned about his health and wellbeing.

    Vien is described as white, approximately 6-foot-2 (188 cm), with a thin build, dirty blond curly hair, blue eyes and a beard. He was last seen wearing a red plaid coat, dark jeans with paint marks on them, tan coloured construction boots and a dark tuque.

    Anyone with information about his current whereabouts is asked to call the Ottawa Police at 613-236-1222.

