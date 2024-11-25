Ottawa police seek help locating missing 31-year-old man

Ottawa police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing 31-year-old man.

Erik Vien was last seen at around 9:40 p.m. Sunday, boarding a westbound LRT train at Blair Station.

Police said his family is concerned about his health and wellbeing.

Vien is described as white, approximately 6-foot-2 (188 cm), with a thin build, dirty blond curly hair, blue eyes and a beard. He was last seen wearing a red plaid coat, dark jeans with paint marks on them, tan coloured construction boots and a dark tuque.

Anyone with information about his current whereabouts is asked to call the Ottawa Police at 613-236-1222.