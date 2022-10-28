Ottawa police spent $2 million for more officers during ‘Rolling Thunder,’ Canada Day events

Ottawa police spent more than $2 million to bring in additional municipal police officers from across Canada into Ottawa for the ‘Rolling Thunder’ protests and Canada Day this spring and summer.

A report for the Ottawa Police Services Board meeting outlines the "non-competitive procurement" costs to bring in additional police officers in for the events, covering salaries, food, towing services and hotels. The reports do not include costs associated with additional Ontario Provincial Police officers deployed to Ottawa.

Of the $2.2 million in costs for the Rolling Thunder Protest and Canada Day, $1 .1 million was for "surge capacity", meaning additional officers.

Police spent $363,207 on towing and $383,364 on hotel rooms for the two events.

An outline of the "surge capacity" spending on additional officers shows $333,548 for Toronto Police, $286,055 for Durham Regional Police, $237,565 for London Police, $157,631 for Peel Regional Police, $167,051 for Calgary Police, $132,630 for York Regional Police, and $113,807 for Calgary Police.

The service also spent more than $350,000 on hotel rooms at the Ottawa Marriott, Hilton Garden Inn, and Fairfield Marriott.

The ‘Rolling Thunder’ protest came months after the ‘Freedom Convoy’ occupation of downtown Ottawa. Police set up checkpoints to stop protesters from driving into the downtown area.

In September, the Ottawa Police Services Board was told police spent more than $7 million for additional police officers from municipal police forces, media support, hotels, food and towing during the 'Freedom Convoy.’

Documents tabled at the Public Order Emergency Commission show the policing bill for the three-week 'Freedom Convoy' demonstration was $55 million.