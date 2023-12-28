Ottawa Police seeking suspect in hate-motivated vandalism

The Ottawa Police Service is seeking assistance from the public in identifying a person responsible for multiple incidents of hate-motivated graffiti painted in Centretown last week.

Police said in a statement the incidents occurred on Dec. 22 at approximately 6 p.m. and involved black spray painted 'hate' graffiti.

OPS did not specify the group or persons targeted by the hate-motivated incident.

The vandalism allegedly occurred on Elgin, O'Connor, Cooper, Gilmour, Gloucester, Lisgar and Metcalfe streets. Spray paint was also found in Confederation Park.

The suspect is being described as a white male with a beard and moustache. He was wearing a yellow-beige winter coat, hooded dark sweater, dark pants and dark footwear.

Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the incidents or who have security footage of the vandalism occurring to call the Ottawa Police Hate and Crime Unit at 613-236-1222 ext. 5015.

Tips can also be sent electronically to to hatebiascrime@ottawapolice.ca.

OPS encourages anyone who witnesses such incidents to report them to police.