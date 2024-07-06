Brockville Rifles hold open house to attract new recruits

The Brockville Rifles, a reserve unit with the Canadian Armed Forces, held an open house on Saturday with the hopes of attracting more recruits.

Cpl. Brett Ayers says the unit saw a significant dip in recruitment after the COVID-19 pandemic, but its hoping to turn that around.

"We're hosting an open house and job fair to show the community of Brockville and the surrounding area kind of what the unit is about and what we do," Ayers said.

The unit was formed in 1866, pre-dating Canadian Confederation. Tables were set up with old uniforms that were worn in the First and Second World Wars.

Some residents from Brockville tried out equipment or read up on the history of the Brockville Rifles.

Others like Len Meilleur were there to show support.

"I was curious to see what's in the area," he told CTV News.

"I'm a supporter of the military in many ways. I just wanted to come out and offer support and see what's in our local neighborhood. I would just like to see them supported, as a member of the public."

The selling point for recruiters is the flexibility reserve units have with their schedule.

"We don't live on a base. We don't get posted," Ayers explained.

"And generally speaking, we have some element of control over what we do and where we go. So generally we're staying more local.”