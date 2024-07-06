OTTAWA
    • Ottawa man, 28, dead after shooting in Westboro, police investigating

    An arm patch is seen on an Ottawa Police Service officer during a news conference, in Ottawa, Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld/File) An arm patch is seen on an Ottawa Police Service officer during a news conference, in Ottawa, Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld/File)
    The Ottawa Police Service is investigating following a shooting that left one man dead Friday in Westboro.

    It happened at approximately 6:09 p.m. near Carling and Kirkwood avenues.

    The victim has been identified as 28-year-old Adam Abdullahi Elmi.

    No arrests have been made, police say.

    Police are asking people who may have video footage of the incident to come forward.

    Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call police at 613-236-1222, extension 5493.

