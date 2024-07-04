OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Unconscious man in hospital identified by family: Ottawa police

    An arm patch is seen on an Ottawa Police Service officer during a news conference, in Ottawa, Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld/File) An arm patch is seen on an Ottawa Police Service officer during a news conference, in Ottawa, Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld/File)
    The Ottawa police Service says the man who's unconscious in the hospital has been identified by his family.

    Police were asking the public for help in identifying him.

    Officers say the man suffered a medical emergency on Tuesday at around 2:30 p.m. at Rideau Street and Colonel By Drive. That was when he was brought to hospital.

    At the time he was taken to hospital, he was not carrying any identification on him.

    CTV News Ottawa has removed his identifying information. 

