OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Stunt driver caught speeding nearly 90 km/h over speed limit in Barrhaven

    A vehicle being impounded after the driver was caught speeding to nearly 90 km/h over the posted speed limit in Ottawa, Ont. on June, 5, 2024. (Ottawa Police Traffic Escort and Enforcement/X) A vehicle being impounded after the driver was caught speeding to nearly 90 km/h over the posted speed limit in Ottawa, Ont. on June, 5, 2024. (Ottawa Police Traffic Escort and Enforcement/X)
    The Ottawa Police Service clocked a driver speeding to nearly 90 km/h over the posted speed limit in Barrhaven on Friday night as police continue to target high-risk drivers in the city.

    Police say the force's Residents Matter Enforcement Team (RMET) caught the driver doing 157 km/h in the 70 km/h zone along Strandherd Drive.

    The driver will have their vehicle impounded for 14 days and their licence suspended for 30 days. Upon conviction, they could face a minimum fine of $2,000 and a further minimum one year driver's licence suspension.

    Police have been conducting traffic initiatives that target "late-night, high-complaint" locations in the neighbourhood for the last month.

    In late June, an enforcement blitz by police in Barrhaven led to seven drivers being hit with stunt driving charges in a six-hour period.

    Police say they will continue to have a robust enforcement presence throughout the city this summer.

