Highway 417, Preston Street to close in both directions for overpass replacement this month

A date has been set for the last in a series of replacements to Highway 417 overpasses through Ottawa.

A contractor retained by the Ontario Ministry of Transportation says it will be replacing the bridge over Preston Street, closing the eastbound and westbound lanes of Highway 417 between Carling Avenue and Metcalfe Street.

The work is expected to begin on July 25 at 8 a.m. and end on July 29 at 6 a.m., though timelines can change depending on how construction progresses.

The Highway 417 eastbound on-ramps at Maitland and Carling avenues will be closed during the construction, while the Parkdale Avenue on-ramp will continue to be closed until at least August as part of a project to replace the retaining walls and noise barriers.

The O'Connor, Bronson and Parkdale on-ramps for westbound Highway 417 will also close. Drivers will be re-routed to Carling and Chamberlain avenues to enter and exit the highway.

In addition, Preston Street will be closed to all vehicle, pedestrian and cycling traffic between Louisa Street and Young Street during the construction timeline, while Preston Street between St. Anthony Street and Young Street will be closed starting on July 17 until at least Aug. 6.

Drivers will be re-routed to Gladstone, Bronson and Carling avenues while cyclists and pedestrians will be detoured to the Trillium Path Parkway along the Line 2 tracks.

As with other bridge replacement projects, traffic congestion is likely.

Kiewit Dufferin Midtown Partnership (KDMP), the contractor hired to complete the work, says it intends to keep "an open communication channel with all residents and affected agencies."

The contractor completed the replacement of the bridge over Percy Street last October and the replacements of the Booth and Rochester street overpasses in 2022. The Preston Street overpass is the last scheduled bridge replacement project.

KDMP will be completing work on retaining walls, medians noise walls and other highway improvements into next year.

Construction crews demolish the old Percy Street bridge along Hwy. 417 on Oct. 24, 2023. (Courtesy: CEECAM/YouTube)