Severe thunderstorm watch, warning lifted for Ottawa-Gatineau

A severe thunderstorm watch and warning that were in effect in Ottawa and Gatineau have been lifted after unstable weather conditions were seen across the region on Saturday.

Environment Canada lifted the severe thunderstorm watch at around 8:10 p.m. after it was in place for about eight hours. The forecaster issued a brief thunderstorm warning shortly after 5:20 p.m., but was called off at around 5:45 p.m.

As of 8:15 p.m., a severe thunderstorm watch remains in effect for a large part of the Outaouais region and southern Quebec.

Rain is expected to continue throughout the night with a risk of thunderstorms.

Severe thunderstorm warnings are issued when a storm is occuring or imminent, while watches are issued when conditions are favourable for the development of thunderstorms.

Weekend weather forecast

Environment Canada’s forecast calls for a high of 26 C – humidex 34 – and a 60 per cent chance of showers today.

Tonight, a low of 17 C is forecasted. It's also going to be mainly cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers – risk of thunderstorm this evening and after midnight.

Sunday will be mainly cloudy, with a 30 per cent chance of showers and a high of 26 C. A low of 18 C and cloudy periods are forecasted for the night.

A mix of sun and clouds and a high of 30 C are forecasted to start the week on Monday. Cloudy skies and a low of 20 C are in the forecast for the night.

The average temperatures for this time of year are a high of 26.1 C and a low of 15 C.