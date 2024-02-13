Ottawa police seek to identify two people as part of Sandy Hill fire investigation
Ottawa police are asking for the public's help in identifying two people, described by police as "persons of interest", in connection with an arson investigation in Sandy Hill.
A fire on Feb. 1 destroyed a property on Osgoode Street, displacing the tenants.
Arson investigators believe the two people could have information that could help in the investigation, a news release said.
The fire came after the tenants were fighting eviction and had recently won their case to be given another affordable unit. According to a 2021 property inspection report commissioned by the tenants, much of the building was in disrepair and had several safety issues.
The landlord, Smart Living Properties, told CTV News Ottawa that the building had been in a state of disrepair long before it became involved with the property. The company wanted to renovate and said the work could not proceed while the tenants were living there.
Tenants who spoke to CTV News Ottawa said they were in the process of moving to new units when the fire broke out.
Anyone who can identify the two people or who has information about this incident is asked to contact the Ottawa Police Arson Unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 2202 or by email at arson@ottawapolice.ca.
--With files from CTV News Ottawa's Katelyn Wilson.
Ottawa Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Alberta RCMP officer charged after records accessed to assist a 'foreign actor'
A front-line Alberta RCMP officer, accused of accessing police record systems and sharing information with a 'foreign actor,' has been charged as part of a national security investigation.
Ontario drivers won't need to renew their licence plates anymore, Ford announces
Premier Doug Ford says drivers in Ontario will soon be able to skip the annual registration of their licence plates as the province works to make this process automatic.
One person taken to hospital after cougar attack in Banff National Park
A cougar attack in a popular wilderness area of Banff National Park has left one person with minor injuries.
Poilievre asks RCMP to 'expand' investigation into ArriveCan app
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is asking the RCMP to 'expand' its investigation regarding matters connected to the government's ArriveCan application, in light of new findings from Canada's auditor general.
Toronto police investigating demonstration outside of Mount Sinai Hospital after Trudeau calls it 'reprehensible' antisemitism
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is calling a demonstration – now under police investigation – outside of Toronto's Mount Sinai Hospital on Monday a 'reprehensible' display of antisemitism.
An Oregon resident was diagnosed with the plague. Here are a few things to know about the illness
Officials in central Oregon this week reported a case of bubonic plague in a resident who likely got the disease from a sick pet cat.
'91 open investigations': Tracking number given to people for Stanley cup orders belongs to Wilmot, Ont. woman
An Ontario woman got more than she bargained for after buying a pair of Stanley tumblers - other customers started calling her to ask where their cups were.
Federal Court orders Trudeau and his justice minister to appoint more judges
A Federal Court judge has ordered Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his cabinet to fill judicial vacancies 'within a reasonable time,' after finding Ottawa has 'failed' at providing timely justice.
WATCH Have a cough that won't go away? This could be why
Amid a tough respiratory virus season, many Canadians have developed a lingering cough that they can't seem to shake. One infectious disease specialists explains what's behind the post-viral symptom.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Atlantic
-
Storm moves through Northeastern U.S., heavy snow to skirt Atlantic coastal Nova Scotia
A coastal storm continues to strengthen off the coastline of New England Tuesday afternoon before it takes a path south and then east of the Atlantic coastline of Nova Scotia.
-
N.B. RCMP officer allegedly took, shared intimate images of male in custody: SiRT
The Serious Incident Response Team (SiRT) is investigating a report that an on-duty RCMP officer in Sussex, N.B., shared intimate images of a male in custody.
-
Mayor Mike Savage not running in Halifax municipal election
Mayor Mike Savage is not running in the Halifax municipal election this year.
Toronto
-
Ontario drivers won't need to renew their licence plates anymore, Ford announces
Premier Doug Ford says drivers in Ontario will soon be able to skip the annual registration of their licence plates as the province works to make this process automatic.
-
Toronto police investigating demonstration outside of Mount Sinai Hospital after Trudeau calls it 'reprehensible' antisemitism
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is calling a demonstration – now under police investigation – outside of Toronto's Mount Sinai Hospital on Monday a 'reprehensible' display of antisemitism.
-
Ontario Bill 124 could cost government over $13B, FAO report suggests
The court’s decision to side with Ontario public sector workers on Bill 124 could cost the Doug Ford government over $13 billion.
Montreal
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Police seize 53 stolen vehicles at Port of Montreal
Quebec provincial police and specialized teams have seized 53 stolen vehicles from the Port of Montreal.
-
Parents take legal action after Quebec teacher allegedly lists student's art for sale online
A pair of Quebec parents is taking legal action after their children's art teacher allegedly listed their children's art for sale online without their knowledge.
-
Wizz: A Tinder-style app for teens could pose sextortion danger, says tip line
A Tinder-style app used by teenagers is causing major concerns after numerous reports of potential sextortion have been made to Canada's national tip line.
Northern Ontario
-
First-degree murder charges laid in deaths of five family members in Manitoba
A 29-year-old Manitoba man has been charged with five counts of first-degree murder after he allegedly killed five members of his family, including his three children in and around Carman Sunday.
-
Ontario drivers won't need to renew their licence plates anymore, Ford announces
Premier Doug Ford says drivers in Ontario will soon be able to skip the annual registration of their licence plates as the province works to make this process automatic.
-
Ontario man shocked to find he owed $5,700 after losing credit card
An Ontario man was shocked to find he was on the hook for $5,700 in fraudulent charges made to his lost credit card.
London
-
Pedestrian dies after school bus collision in St. Thomas, police say
Police in St. Thomas, Ont., say a pedestrian involved in a collision with a school bus Monday afternoon has succumbed to their injuries.
-
Three-vehicle collision claims two lives Tuesday morning
Two people are deceased and several others are injured following a fatal three-vehicle collision in Middlesex Centre Tuesday morning.
-
Rare species of fish rediscovered in waters of London-area creek
A rare species of fish has been rediscovered locally by the Upper Thames River Conservation Authority.
Winnipeg
-
'You need serious help': Manitoban accused in string of murders had previous criminal record
Three years before Ryan Manoakeesick was charged in connection with allegedly killing five members of his family, he was warned by a Manitoba judge he was at risk of losing everything.
-
Hydro CEO out after rift with minister
A shakeup is underway at the top of Manitoba Hydro following a disagreement between the CEO and the Kinew government on meeting future electricity demand.
-
'We want you to come home': Family puts out plea to help find missing man
The family of a missing man put a plea out to the public Tuesday in hopes they will be able to find him.
Kitchener
-
Police arrest man for 2nd-degree murder of Waterloo university student
Five months after a 20-year-old man was fatally stabbed in Uptown Waterloo, another man has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder.
-
Council approves three south Kitchener developments
Three new housing developments got the greenlight from Kitchener city council Monday night.
-
'91 open investigations': Tracking number given to people for Stanley cup orders belongs to Wilmot, Ont. woman
An Ontario woman got more than she bargained for after buying a pair of Stanley tumblers - other customers started calling her to ask where their cups were.
Calgary
-
14-year-old boy goes missing from Harvest Hills
Calgary police are hoping to find a teen who has gone missing from the community of Harvest Hills.
-
Alberta RCMP officer charged after records accessed to assist a 'foreign actor'
A front-line Alberta RCMP officer, accused of accessing police record systems and sharing information with a 'foreign actor,' has been charged as part of a national security investigation.
-
One person taken to hospital after cougar attack in Banff National Park
A cougar attack in a popular wilderness area of Banff National Park has left one person with minor injuries.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. 'medicine man' accused of sex crimes headed to jury trial
A self-proclaimed Indigenous healer accused of sexually assaulting his patients is set to go to trial — three years after he was charged.
-
WestJet increases Saskatoon-Minneapolis flights
Saskatoon airport is increasing WestJet flight services to Minneapolis to accommodate the busy summer travel period.
-
Sask. veteran says service dog banned from church for alerting others of his distress
Dan Baker has filed a complaint with the Saskatchewan Human Rights Commission (SHRC) after he said his service dog was turned away from a Regina church for barking in an attempt to alert others of Baker's distress.
Edmonton
-
Incident of 'inappropriate behaviour' reported at Leduc school
Police in Leduc are investigating a report of "alleged inappropriate behaviour" at an elementary school.
-
Hospital musician plays again after stolen cello is returned
A musician who brings comfort to patients in hospital has been reunited with her cello after it was stolen.
-
Alberta RCMP officer charged after records accessed to assist a 'foreign actor'
A front-line Alberta RCMP officer, accused of accessing police record systems and sharing information with a 'foreign actor,' has been charged as part of a national security investigation.
Vancouver
-
Frustration dominates B.C. housing summit as mayors point finger at province
Many of British Columbia's mayors and councillors are in Vancouver for a two-day summit to discuss housing in their communities, and several came out swinging against provincial policies in the opening session Tuesday.
-
B.C. police make 'largest one-time seizure of contraband cigarettes' amid organized crime probe
Four suspects have been arrested and released from custody amid a months-long investigation into the trafficking of drugs and contraband tobacco in British Columbia.
-
New report outlines health risks from climate change in Vancouver coastal region
Vancouver Coastal Health's chief medical health officer says every community within her region is at risk of harm because of the changing climate.
Regina
-
Sask. veteran says service dog banned from church for alerting others of his distress
Dan Baker has filed a complaint with the Saskatchewan Human Rights Commission (SHRC) after he said his service dog was turned away from a Regina church for barking in an attempt to alert others of Baker's distress.
-
Sask. NDP claims 2nd motel linked to MLA is hiking prices for social services clients
The Saskatchewan NDP claim another Regina motel connected to a sitting Saskatchewan Party MLA is inflating nightly prices for those on social assistance.
-
Here's who's in and out as the Riders begin CFL free agency
Feb. 13 has been a busy day not just for the Roughriders organization, but for Vice President of Football Operations and General Manager Jeremy O'Day as well.