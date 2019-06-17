

CTV Ottawa





Ottawa Police say they are looking for two male suspects after a robbery on Lorry Greenberg Drive on April 14 around 2:50 a.m. Police say one man suffered serious injuries after the two alleged suspects assaulted him and stole his personal items.

The first suspect is described by Police as black, around 25 to 30 years of age and between 5'8" and 5'10" (173 - 178 cm). He has a thin build and a short beard. At the time he was wearing a blue baseball hat and black Adidas jacket.

The second suspect is also described as male, 30-40 years old and approximately 5'10". This individual is heavier set, bald and has facial hair. At the time of the alleged robbery, he was wearing grey jogging pants and dark hooded sweater.

Anyone with information on the robbery is asked to contact police.