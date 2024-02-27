Ottawa police seek help locating missing woman
Ottawa police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing 45-year-old woman.
Mireille Cecire was last heard from Tuesday, but not seen, Ottawa police said in a news release. Police did not say when she was last seen.
Cecire is described as white, around 5-foot-6 to 5-foot-7, with faded red hair and a medium to heavy build.
She's known to frequent the Wellington Street West and Richmond Road areas.
Ottawa police say there is a concern for her safety and wellbeing.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Ottawa Police Service’s Central Division Staff Desk at 613-236-1222 ext. 5212.
