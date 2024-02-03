Ottawa police seek help locating missing man

Ottawa police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing 42-year-old man.

Paul Rochon was last seen Monday, Jan. 22 at approximately 6:30 p.m. in the Findlay Creek area.

Police say there is concern for his safety and wellbeing.

Rochon is described as white, 5-foot-10 (178 cm) with a medium build, blue eyes, and short grey hair. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a mid-length blue winter jacket with fur trim on the hood and black Baffin brand winter boots. He is believed to have been carrying a green Lacoste bag.

Anyone with information about the current whereabouts of Paul Rochon is asked to call the Ottawa Police at 613-236-1222.

Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477 or at crimestoppers.ca.