    Ottawa police seek help locating missing man

    Paul Rochon, 42, was last seen Jan. 22, 2024 in the Findlay Creek area. (Ottawa Police Service/handout) Paul Rochon, 42, was last seen Jan. 22, 2024 in the Findlay Creek area. (Ottawa Police Service/handout)
    Ottawa police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing 42-year-old man.

    Paul Rochon was last seen Monday, Jan. 22 at approximately 6:30 p.m. in the Findlay Creek area.

    Police say there is concern for his safety and wellbeing.

    Rochon is described as white, 5-foot-10 (178 cm) with a medium build, blue eyes, and short grey hair. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a mid-length blue winter jacket with fur trim on the hood and black Baffin brand winter boots. He is believed to have been carrying a green Lacoste bag.

    Anyone with information about the current whereabouts of Paul Rochon is asked to call the Ottawa Police at 613-236-1222.

    Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477 or at crimestoppers.ca.

