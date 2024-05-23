11 stolen vehicles recovered following investigation into stolen vehicles at Gatineau, Que. garage

A 35-year-old Gatineau man is facing charges after police in Gatineau, Que. discovered a stolen vehicle trafficking network at a local garage and recovered 11 stolen vehicles.

Gatineau police officers visited a garage on Rue Saint-Louis on July 6, 2023, after the owner of a vehicle stolen in Ottawa tracked the vehicle to the address, according to police.

"When officers arrived on scene, they quickly located the vehicle in question at the rear of the building," police said in a statement Thursday morning.

"The police also noticed the presence of other vehicles onsite, including sport utility vehicles particularly popular vehicle theft networks, namely two recent Honda CRVs and a Honda Pilot."

Police say searches carried out using license plates and serial numbers allowed officers to determine that several vehicles at the garage had been reported stolen in Ontario and Quebec.

"In total, the police noted the presence of five vehicles reported stolen as well as one vehicle for which the identification number was invalid," police said.

Eleven stolen vehicles were recovered during the investigation, according to police.

"The investigation elements tend to demonstrate that the garage located at this address was reselling stolen vehicles," police said.

The suspect is facing several charges, including 12 counts of possession of property obtained by crime, conspiracy and theft.

Police say the investigation continues and further arrests are expected.