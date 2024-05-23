11 displaced following fire in Ottawa's Lowertown neighbourhood

Eleven people have been displaced by an overnight fire in Ottawa's Lowertown neighbourhood.

Ottawa Fire Services says 9-1-1 dispatch received multiple 9-1-1 calls at approximately 3:40 a.m. Thursday reporting a fire outside of a building in the 100 block of Clarence Street, with the fire extending to the back of the building.

Photos on social media show significant damage to the back of the three-storey building, with the damage extending from the ground to the roof.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

No one was hurt.