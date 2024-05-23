Fraser restaurant to close in June after 16 years in business

Fraser restaurant in Ottawa's New Edinburgh neighbourhood is set to close this summer after 16 years of serving customers.

In a post on Instagram, Ross and Simon Fraser announce they expect June 26 to be the last day for the restaurant on Springfield Road.

"It's true, Fraser is closing this June… but it isn't goodbye," the post says.

"On May 9th we celebrated our 16th anniversary; we want to say thank you to you, our Fraser family. You’ve been there from our first tiny 26 seat hole-in-the-wall home to our current spot."

"We have been truly fortunate to operate a restaurant that has been able to grow, learn and contribute to our community over the years, but the time has come. Our lease is ending, and we are on the horizon of new projects. We’re excited to reimagine ourselves and the way in which we add to our city’s culinary and hospitality scape."

Fraser opened in New Edinburg in May 2008. It is currently open for brunch on Saturday and Sunday and dinner Tuesday to Sunday.

Fraser is the latest restaurant to close in Ottawa this year. The Courtyard Restaurant on George Street closed in February and the Mandarin Ogilvie will close in June.