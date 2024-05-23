$76,000 worth of unauthorized items seized at Joyceville Institution following suspected drone drop

Tens of thousands of dollars worth of contraband and unauthorized items were seized at Joyceville Institution following a suspected drone drop.

Correctional Service of Canada says as a result of "vigilance of staff members," $76,240 worth of contraband and unauthorized items were seized at the Kingston, Ont. institution on Sunday, including tobacco, marijuana and cellphone accessories.

"The Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) has heightened measures to prevent contraband and unauthorized items from entering its institutions in order to help ensure a safe and secure environment for everyone," CSC said in a statement.

"CSC also works in partnership with the police to take action against those who attempt to introduce contraband or unauthorized items into correctional institutions."

Last week, staff announced the seizure $364,000 worth of contraband and unauthorized items at Collins Bay Institution. CSC said the seizures "were the result of both suspected drone drops and throw-overs."