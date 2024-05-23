OTTAWA
Ottawa

G2 driver stopped going 169 km/h on Hwy. 417 in Ottawa

OPP cruiser in this file image. OPP cruiser in this file image.
A G2 driver is facing stunt driving charges after being stopped going 69 km/h over the speed limit on Hwy. 417 in Ottawa.

Ontario Provincial Police say an officer observed a vehicle travelling 169 km/h on Hwy. 417 near Moodie Drive just before 1 p.m. on Tuesday.

The driver faces a minimum $2,000 fine. Under Ontario's Highway Traffic Act, the driver also received a 30-day driver's license suspension and the vehicle is impounded for 14 days.

Last Saturday, a G2 driver was stopped going 154 km/h on the same stretch of Highway 417 near Moodie.

