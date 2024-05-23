Hot and sunny weekend expected in Ottawa for Race Weekend, Glebe Garage Sale

It is a cloudy start to Thursday in Ottawa, but sunny and hot weather is in the forecast for today and this weekend as thousands of people take part in Tamarack Ottawa Race Weekend and the Great Glebe Garage Sale.

Environment Canada's forecast calls for mainly cloudy this morning before clearing. High 26 C, with the humidex making it fee like 27.

Clear tonight. Low 14 C.

There is some relief from the hot and humid weather expected on Friday, before temperatures warm up this weekend.

Friday will see a mix of sun and cloud. High 21 C.

Saturday will be sunny with a high of 23 C.

Sunday will be sunny. High 25 C.

The normal temperatures for this time of year are a high of 21 C and a low of 10 C.