Ottawa police are asking for the public’s help finding a missing 13-year-old girl.

Rayna Fox-Wagoosh was last seen on Monday in the Elmvale Acres area, police said. They are concerned for her well-being.

Fox-Wagoosh is described as Indigenous, 5-foot-5 with an average build, blue eyes and dirty blonde hair shaved on the sides.

Police say she is known to frequent downtown Ottawa, Carling Avenue and St. Laurent mall.

She was last seen wearing salt and pepper sweatpants, blue/purple/hot pink galaxy style shirt, a black fur coat and running shoes.

Anyone with information her whereabouts is asked to call the Ottawa Police at 613-236-1222.

Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477 or at crimestoppers.ca.