Ottawa police searching for missing 12-year-old boy

    Justin Ruberwa (Ottawa Police Service/Handout) Justin Ruberwa (Ottawa Police Service/Handout)
    The Ottawa Police Service is searching for a missing 12-year-old boy from Ottawa.

    Police say Justin Ruberwa was last seen in the area of Tompkins Avenue in Orléans wearing ripped blue jeans and using a blanket as a sweater.

    He is described as a black male, 4 feet 5 inches tall with a thin build.

    Anyone with information is asked to call the OPS missing persons unit at (613) 236-1222, extension 2355.

