Ottawa police search for suspects after bike theft and assault in Centretown
Ottawa police are searching for two suspects after a bicycle theft and assault in the Centretown West neighbourhood.
At approximately 2:45 p.m. on April 14, two suspects entered a laneway and stole an electric mountain bike.
Police say the owner of the bike observed the theft and chased the two suspects.
"The owner caught up to the two men near Bronson and Gladstone Avenue," police said. "One of the suspects assaulted the owner and then they both fled the area with his bike."
The owner suffered minor injuries.
The first suspect is described as a white male, approximately 25 to 30 years old with brown hair and facial hair. Police say he was last seen wearing a black t-shirt with the word "WRLD" written on it, black pants, a black bucket hat, bright yellow running shoes with black details.
The second suspect is described as a Black male, approximately 25 to 30 years old. He was last seen wearing a bright green shirt with a maroon/white/black jacket, blue jeans, black shoes, and a maroon baseball hat.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Ottawa Police Service Criminal Investigations Unit at 613-236-1222 ext. 5166
PSAC escalates strike action in Ottawa area on day 9
Striking federal public servants escalated actions on picket lines across the national capital region on Thursday, limiting access to federal buildings and temporarily disrupting traffic on an interprovincial bridge.
Senate to hold final vote on Bill C-11, online streaming legislation expected to pass
After years of political pushback and considerable parliamentary scrutiny, the final vote to pass the federal Liberal government's Online Streaming Act known as Bill C-11 is slated to take place in the Senate on Thursday evening.
Jerry Springer, politician-turned-TV ringmaster, dies at 79
Jerry Springer, the onetime mayor and news anchor whose namesake TV show featured a three-ring circus of dysfunctional families willing to bare all on weekday afternoons including brawls, obscenities and blurred images of nudity, died Thursday at 79.
Major crime detectives investigating after newborn found dead in Victoria parking lot
Major crime detectives are investigating after a newborn baby was found dead in a Victoria parking lot Wednesday night.
opinion | Biden's re-election announcement could spell doom for Trump in 2024: analyst
After months of speculation and anticipation, U.S. President Joe Biden made it official. At 80 years of age, he is officially the oldest incumbent candidate for president of the United States. If re-elected, he will take the oath of office as the oldest Commander-in-Chief in U.S. history. Biden's age becomes an immediate challenge confronting the campaign as it looks ahead to re-election, political analyst Eric Ham writes.
Two Canadian Armed Forces flights have left Sudan, carrying 118 evacuees
Two Canadian evacuation flights left Sudan today carrying 118 evacuees to Djibouti but federal officials could not yet say how many of those are Canadian citizens.
opinion | Don Martin: In the battle for Alberta, it's Smith versus her mouth
It's the most peculiar of elections with the frontrunner and her main opponent being the same person, writes columnist Don Martin. 'In the looming Alberta showdown, it's Premier Danielle Smith versus her mouth.'
Researchers have discovered new details on how specific proteins spur cancer growth
A new study from McGill University is taking science one step closer to understanding how metastatic cancer spreads through the body, something researchers hope could lead to new treatments.
Owe money to the CRA? Here are some repayment options
Getting an income tax refund can be a happy bonus for your household budget, but an unexpected tax bill can be an unpleasant surprise, especially if you don't have the cash on hand to pay it.
Atlantic
Cormorant contract: Search and rescue capabilities to be enhanced with DND funding
Defence Minister Anita Anand announced Thursday morning IMP Aerospace will lead the process to perform mid-life upgrades to the nation’s fleet of CH-149 Cormorant search and rescue helicopters.
Close large N.S. facilities, provide services to people with disabilities: report
An expert report released Wednesday moves people with disabilities in Nova Scotia a step closer to the end of an era when many had to live in large institutions.
'I never got a chance to say goodbye': Family of murder victim protest bail hearing
Family and friends of Max Boudreau gathered outside the Moncton Law Courts Wednesday morning to hold a demonstration opposing bail for the man accused of killing him.
Toronto
Father paralyzed in horrifying Florida beach accident details remarkable road to recovery
Ben Board's life changed a year ago when he was paralyzed in a horrific accident at a Florida beach. Now, the Ontario father is hoping to run again with his two boy as he continues his incredible recovery.
Lawyer who tried to sue Ontario 'sugar baby' for $229M suspended for misconduct
The Law Society of Ontario has suspended the license of a lawyer who filed an unsuccessful $229 million lawsuit against his former 'sugar baby,' finding his role in the civil action to constitute professional misconduct.
Doug Ford announces $112M to fix Ontario's 'broken bail system'
Ontario says it is investing millions to crack down on the province’s bail system and make sure high-risk and repeat violent offenders adhere to their bail conditions.
Montreal
Israeli flag burned outside school; Montreal police hate crimes unit investigating
The Montreal police hate crimes unit is investigating after Israeli flags were ripped down outside a Jewish elementary school in a West Island suburb.
Striking federal workers head to Quebec-U.S. border to protest
Striking federal public servants held a demonstration Thursday morning near the Lacolle border crossing in the Montérégie region of Quebec, on the ninth day of their work stoppage. A few buses carrying dozens of protesters arrived at the border crossing between Lacolle, Canada, and Champlain, New York, in the United States, usually one of the busiest in the country.
Montreal Uber riders most forgetful in Canada
In Uber's annual lost and found index, Montreal was listed as the most forgetful city in the country, with users leaving bags, phones, articles of clothing and vape products in their rides.
Northern Ontario
Elliot Lake CAO relieved of his duties by council
There has been another abrupt departure at Elliot Lake city hall after the chief administrative officer was relieved of his duties Wednesday, but no reason has been given.
North Bay police say investigation underway on Lakeshore Drive
North Bay police say there is a 'heavy presence' of officers working on an active investigation on Lakeshore Drive near Riverbend Road.
London
Cool, wet weather returns for the weekend
High pressure is moving over the area Thursday bringing a return to sunshine, but the dry weather will be short lived. The chance for showers returns Friday morning and rain is on the way Friday afternoon.
Armed robbery in Saugeen First Nation
Two people have been arrested after an armed robbery in Saugeen First Nation. OPP in Grey-Bruce responded to the call at a business on Highway 21 just after 8:40 p.m. on Wednesday.
Bruce Power reports 'heavy water' leakage
Bruce Power is reporting a leakage of heavy water at its site in Tiverton.
Winnipeg
Winnipeg looking at plan to speed cleanup of demolished buildings
A push is on at Winnipeg City Hall to get long-standing debris from demolitions cleaned up faster, by charging property owners to clear the mess away.
Crash causes semi-truck to leak 600 litres of diesel fuel: Winnipeg police
A crash at Oakpoint Highway and Selkirk Avenue on Tuesday caused a semi-truck to leak more than 600 litres of diesel fuel, according to the Winnipeg Police Service.
Pink-infused, all-female cab company hitting the road in Manitoba
A Portage la Prairie woman has launched an all-female cab company to give women an alternative transportation option.
Kitchener
Protestors confront security and police at Roos Island in Kitchener
Housing advocates are protesting in Kitchener’s Victoria Park Thursday, the day after the city closed Roos Island to the public and brought in a third-party security group to manage who is allowed on and off.
Ont. maintenance man caught on camera committing indecent act in client's bedroom: Police
Police in Guelph, Ont. have charged a maintenance person who they say was caught on camera lying on a client’s bed and undoing his pants.
Pedestrian dies after crash involving transport truck in Woolwich
Regional police have confirmed a 53-year old woman died Wednesday evening following a collision involving a transport truck in Woolwich Township.
Calgary
Alberta avalanche warning: Dangerous conditions amid destabilized snowpack
Alberta Parks is cautioning visitors to the province's mountain regions to be careful amid a special avalanche warning for Western Canada.
The wife of a Calgary sergeant killed tells court their son will never know his dad
The wife of the Calgary police officer killed after being dragged by a fleeing SUV told a sentencing hearing that her husband's death was no accident.
Calgary's Alberta sheriff pilot program 'a success,' says provincial government
The provincial government says its plan to utilize Alberta Sheriffs to bolster public safety in downtown Calgary has worked.
Saskatoon
BREAKING
BREAKING | RCMP release timeline of James Smith Cree Nation, Weldon, Sask. mass stabbings
Saskatchewan RCMP is releasing a preliminary timeline of the 2022 mass killings in James Smith Cree Nation and Weldon, Sask.
City of Saskatoon secures new organic waste facility
The City of Saskatoon has secured an organic waste materials site at the Loraas facility north of Saskatoon in the Rural Municipality of Corman Park.
Scott Moe announces re-election bid for Sask. 2024 election
Premier Scott Moe has announced plans to once again run for the province’s top job in the 2024 provincial election.
Edmonton
Edmonton officer who kicked teen in the head showed 'shocking lack of judgement' but will not be charged: ASIRT
An Edmonton officer who kicked an Indigenous teen in the head in 2020 will not be arrested, despite Alberta's police watchdog finding "reasonable grounds" to lay criminal charges.
Central Alberta child suffered 'prolonged abuse' by family member after disclosing to multiple people: investigators
A central Alberta man is accused of sexually assaulting a family member for five years.
Whooping cough cases increase in southern Alberta outbreak
Alberta Health Services says it's seeing a jump in whooping cough cases in the province's south.
Vancouver
Rising temperatures prompt special avalanche warning for Western Canada
Backcountry users across Western Canada are being warned to expect dangerous avalanche conditions, as winter transitions to spring and temperatures dramatically rise.
Vancouver is 3rd most forgetful city in Canada when it comes to losing things in an Uber: report
Vancouverites are some of the best losers in Canada when it comes to forgetting their belongings in ride-shares, according to Uber.
Looking to expand your family? BC SPCA offering half-price adoptions this weekend
Those hoping to adopt a new pet can do so for half the price this weekend, thanks to the BC SPCA's promotion to mark National Adopt A Shelter Pet Day on Sunday.
Regina
BREAKING
'Pretty much burnt to the ground': Overnight fire destroys well known Regina business
A well known Regina business was the scene of a large fire early Thursday morning.
Body of missing Sask. woman found: RCMP
Saskatchewan RCMP said the body of 32-year-old Jaycee Geml has been found.