Ottawa police search for suspects after bike theft and assault in Centretown

Ottawa police are searching for two suspects after a bicycle theft and assault in the Centretown West neighbourhood.

At approximately 2:45 p.m. on April 14, two suspects entered a laneway and stole an electric mountain bike.

Police say the owner of the bike observed the theft and chased the two suspects.

"The owner caught up to the two men near Bronson and Gladstone Avenue," police said. "One of the suspects assaulted the owner and then they both fled the area with his bike."

The owner suffered minor injuries.

The first suspect is described as a white male, approximately 25 to 30 years old with brown hair and facial hair. Police say he was last seen wearing a black t-shirt with the word "WRLD" written on it, black pants, a black bucket hat, bright yellow running shoes with black details.

The second suspect is described as a Black male, approximately 25 to 30 years old. He was last seen wearing a bright green shirt with a maroon/white/black jacket, blue jeans, black shoes, and a maroon baseball hat.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Ottawa Police Service Criminal Investigations Unit at 613-236-1222 ext. 5166