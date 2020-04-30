Ottawa Police are searching for a suspect caught on camera during a break and enter in Sandy Hill.

At approximately 3:15 a.m. on April 10, police say a man entered a residential apartment building on Mann Avenue and subsequently broke into the secured bicycle storage area.

The suspect is described as 20-to 30 years-old, dark-coloured eyes, short hair, scruffy goatee and thin chin strap beard, possible reddish in colour.

He was wearing a red Toronto Raptors baseball cap, black jacket, grey shirt, light blue jeans and black sneakers. The man was also carrying a blue backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ottawa Police Service Break and Enter Unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 4533.