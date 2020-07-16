OTTAWA -- The Ottawa Police Service is asking for your help to locate a missing 15-year-old girl, last seen on Monday.

Police say Jordyn Moore was reported missing on Monday, July 13 in the west-end. She may possibly be in the downtown area.

Jordyn is described as a white woman, 5'5", 135 lbs, with long blond hair, and piercings on her left lower lip, left eyebrow and both sides of her nose. She also has a heart tattoo on her left hand.

Police say Jordyn's family is "worried for her safety."

Anyone with information about the current whereabouts of Jordyn is asked to call the Ottawa Police at 613-236-1222.