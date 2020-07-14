OTTAWA -- Ottawa police say a missing four-year-old boy has been safely located.

Police said the boy was reported missing from an Orléans home at 7:20 a.m. Tuesday and issued a local Amber Alert.

But later Tuesday morning, police said he was located safely in Toronto.

Toronto police later tweeted that they found the boy and arrested his 27-year-old father in the city's downtown area.

Charges have not been announced.

Ottawa police also said in a tweet Tuesday morning that they were "in the process" of issuing an Amber Alert using the Alert Ready system, but wanted to get the information out locally as soon as possible. The boy was found before an Amber Alert went out to phones and broadcast systems in Ontario.

It's still in the process of being issued from @AMBERAlertONT. We wanted to share the info asap. — Ottawa Police (@OttawaPolice) July 14, 2020

Ottawa police spokesperson Cst. Amy Gagnon told CTV News the process to send an Amber Alert through the provincial system is not instantaneous.

"Once the child was located safe, we actually had to cancel that Amber Alert to make sure the process would be stopped," Gagnon said.

CTV News is not identifying the boy or his father now that the boy has been safely located.