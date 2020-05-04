OTTAWA -- Two men are facing charges after a victim was allegedly kidnapped and robbed in the ByWard Market over the weekend.

Ottawa Police responded to a disturbance at the corner of Murray and Cumberland streets at approximately 12:45 a.m. Sunday.

Police say two men attacked a man, put him in a vehicle and drove off.

“The victim jumped out of the vehicle and the suspects began to assault him again,” police said in a statement Monday morning.

Responding officers located the two suspects and arrested them without incident.

The victim was transported to hospital with serious injuries. Police say it’s unclear if the victim knew the two suspects.

Shawn Seguin, 31, of no fixed address and Cameron Scott-Reeves, 35, of Ottawa are charged with kidnapping, robbery, assault causing bodily harm and conspiracy to commit an indictable offence.

Police say Seguin is also charged with possession of a weapon, while Scott-Reeves is charged with failing to comply with a probation order.