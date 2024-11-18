Inquest into the 2016 death of Abdirahman Abdi in Ottawa begins today

An inquest begins today into the 2016 death of Abdiraham Abdi, who died after an altercation with Ottawa police officers in 2016.

The inquiry will examine the circumstances surrounding Abdi's death, and the jury may make recommendations aimed at preventing deaths in the future.

Approximately 25 witnesses are expected to testify during the 21-day inquest.

Abdi, 38, died in hospital on July 25, 2016, one day after his arrest by officers from Ottawa police.

Officers responded to a call at a Hintonburg coffee shop on July 24, 2016, where a man reportedly groped a woman.

During an arrest outside a nearby apartment building, Const. Daniel Montsion struck Abdi several times in the head while wearing knuckle-plated gloves. Montsion was found not guilty of manslaughter, aggravated assault, and assault with a weapon in June 2020 following a 72-day trial.

A lawsuit by Abdi's family against the Ottawa Police Services Board was settled in 2021, but the details were kept confidential.

An inquest into Abdi's death is mandatory under the Coroners Act. The inquest will be conducted by video conference and can be viewed online.