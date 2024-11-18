Inquest into the 2016 death of Abdirahman Abdi in Ottawa begins today
An inquest begins today into the 2016 death of Abdiraham Abdi, who died after an altercation with Ottawa police officers in 2016.
The inquiry will examine the circumstances surrounding Abdi's death, and the jury may make recommendations aimed at preventing deaths in the future.
Approximately 25 witnesses are expected to testify during the 21-day inquest.
Abdi, 38, died in hospital on July 25, 2016, one day after his arrest by officers from Ottawa police.
Officers responded to a call at a Hintonburg coffee shop on July 24, 2016, where a man reportedly groped a woman.
During an arrest outside a nearby apartment building, Const. Daniel Montsion struck Abdi several times in the head while wearing knuckle-plated gloves. Montsion was found not guilty of manslaughter, aggravated assault, and assault with a weapon in June 2020 following a 72-day trial.
A lawsuit by Abdi's family against the Ottawa Police Services Board was settled in 2021, but the details were kept confidential.
An inquest into Abdi's death is mandatory under the Coroners Act. The inquest will be conducted by video conference and can be viewed online.
Ottawa Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING Halifax police say Walmart employee's death isn't suspicious; no details released
Police in Halifax say the death of a Walmart employee who was found inside an oven in the store last month is not suspicious, but they are refusing to release any additional details.
Spirit Airlines files for bankruptcy as financial losses pile up and debt payments loom
Spirit Airlines said Monday that it has filed for bankruptcy protection and will attempt to reboot as it struggles to recover from the pandemic-caused swoon in travel and a failed attempt to sell the airline to JetBlue.
WATCH Live at 12:30 p.m. EST: Prince Harry meeting with children in Vancouver
Prince Harry will meet with children in Vancouver as part of his work with the Invictus Games to bring the event to schools everywhere.
Trudeau says he could have acted faster on immigration changes, blames 'bad actors'
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the federal government could have acted faster on reining in immigration programs, after blaming 'bad actors' for gaming the system.
9 injured, including 2 critically, after stolen vehicle collides with TTC bus in Toronto: police
Nine people were injured, including two critically, after a stolen vehicle collided with a TTC bus in North York early Monday morning, Toronto police say.
Moscow warns U.S. over allowing Ukraine to hit Russian soil with longer-range weapons
The Kremlin warned Monday that President Joe Biden's decision to let Ukraine strike targets inside Russia with U.S.-supplied longer-range missiles adds 'fuel to the fire' of the war and would escalate international tensions even higher.
Ottawa family heartbroken after being scammed out of more than $22K on fake Taylor Swift tickets
A few weeks ago, they learned the tickets they booked last August were never real.
Father, 2 children missing from northern B.C may be travelling to Alberta: RCMP
Mounties in B.C. are asking the public for help locating a father and his two children who have not been seen since Friday.
Trial begins for men accused in migrants' deaths near Manitoba border crossing
A trial is to begin today for two men accused of smuggling migrants across the Canada-U. S. border.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Atlantic
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Halifax police say Walmart employee's death isn't suspicious; no details released
Police in Halifax say the death of a Walmart employee who was found inside an oven in the store last month is not suspicious, but they are refusing to release any additional details.
-
N.B. RCMP search Upper Tracy area for Fredericton man missing since May
The New Brunswick RCMP says the search is ongoing for a 40-year-old man who has been missing since May.
-
Former P.E.I. substitute teacher charged with making child pornography
A 39-year-old man from Cornwall, P.E.I., who police previously reported to be a substitute teacher, has been charged with child pornography offences.
Toronto
-
9 injured, including 2 critically, after stolen vehicle collides with TTC bus in Toronto: police
Nine people were injured, including two critically, after a stolen vehicle collided with a TTC bus in North York early Monday morning, Toronto police say.
-
Durham police say Oshawa woman was fatally stabbed in domestic incident
Durham Regional Police have identified a woman who they allege was fatally stabbed by her husband at their home in Oshawa over the weekend.
-
Trudeau says he could have acted faster on immigration changes, blames 'bad actors'
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the federal government could have acted faster on reining in immigration programs, after blaming 'bad actors' for gaming the system.
Montreal
-
Montreal man's story goes from racial profiling to HGTV show
Mactar Mbaye has made a career of flipping houses but his route to his dream job was a circuitous one, saying an ugly incident of racial profiling helped him find his voice and motivated him to be a positive role model.
-
F1 to move Canadian Grand Prix slot on calendar in drive to cut travel
Formula 1 will move the Canadian Grand Prix to a new slot in May from 2026 in an effort to cut down on travel and its environmental impact.
-
Man arrested after police pursuit in Montreal
A man in his 20s is in police custody after a vehicle pursuit in Montreal.
Northern Ontario
-
Eight Sudbury school buses cancelled due to vandalism
Some Sudbury parents are scrambling to find transportation for their children after eight school buses were cancelled Monday morning due to vandalism.
-
Ottawa family heartbroken after being scammed out of more than $22K on fake Taylor Swift tickets
A few weeks ago, they learned the tickets they booked last August were never real.
-
Northern Ont. neighbour grabbed a gun, threatened to shoot dogs
A neighbour dispute escalated to threats to shoot dogs, leading to police being called to a residence in Goulais River, Ont.
Windsor
-
One person sent to hospital following Belle River incident
One person was sent to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries following an incident in Belle River on Saturday.
-
Two people killed in boating accident near Walpole Island First Nation
OPP have confirmed that two people were pronounced dead at the scene of a single vessel collision, which took place at 5:55 p.m. Saturday evening.
-
Spirit Airlines files for bankruptcy as financial losses pile up and debt payments loom
Spirit Airlines said Monday that it has filed for bankruptcy protection and will attempt to reboot as it struggles to recover from the pandemic-caused swoon in travel and a failed attempt to sell the airline to JetBlue.
London
-
Fog covers most of southwestern Ontario on Monday morning
A fog advisory is in effect for most of the London region Monday morning. According to Environment Canada, near zero visibility is expected or occurring.
-
Two hospitalized in assault in Tillsonburg
Police say that at roughly 1:00 a.m. Sunday morning, they were called to an address on Dogwood Drive in Tillsonburg for report of an assault.
-
Spirit Airlines files for bankruptcy as financial losses pile up and debt payments loom
Spirit Airlines said Monday that it has filed for bankruptcy protection and will attempt to reboot as it struggles to recover from the pandemic-caused swoon in travel and a failed attempt to sell the airline to JetBlue.
Kitchener
-
Waterloo Regional Police launch Festive RIDE campaign
The Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS) launched their Festive RIDE program on Friday, which continued through the weekend.
-
9 injured, including 2 critically, after stolen vehicle collides with TTC bus in Toronto: police
Nine people were injured, including two critically, after a stolen vehicle collided with a TTC bus in North York early Monday morning, Toronto police say.
-
Knife pulled out during fight in downtown Guelph
A Guelph woman has been arrested after police said a knife was pulled out during a fight in downtown Guelph.
Barrie
-
Collingwood’s tree lighting miss: Holiday blunder lights up social media
This year, Collingwood’s Christmas tree debuted Saturday with what some described as an underwhelming display, prompting both criticism and sympathy for the organizers.
-
Father with child passenger crashes into ditch, blows 3x over legal alcohol limit: OPP
Police charged a woman with exceeding the legal alcohol limit by three times following a collision in Severn Township.
-
Driver dies in collision with tree after vehicle bursts into flames
Provincial police are investigating a collision in Bracebridge that claimed the life of one person over the weekend.
Winnipeg
-
'Devastating': Blue Bombers left stunned by third consecutive Grey Cup loss
Nick Demski sat slumped in his locker, staring off into space.
-
Winter storm heading to Manitoba
A winter storm is heading to western Manitoba this week.
-
Trial begins for men accused in migrants' deaths near Manitoba border crossing
A trial is to begin today for two men accused of smuggling migrants across the Canada-U. S. border.
Calgary
-
Calgary's living wage now $10 per hour above Alberta's minimum wage
Calgarians are struggling with rising costs more than ever and their paycheques aren't keeping up, a new report says.
-
City of Calgary under snowfall warning as 10 cm expected through the day
The dreamy weather that Calgarians were enjoying for the first portion of November came to a grinding halt Monday morning.
-
Father, 2 children missing from northern B.C may be travelling to Alberta: RCMP
Mounties in B.C. are asking the public for help locating a father and his two children who have not been seen since Friday.
Edmonton
-
Josh Classen's forecast: A big chill is just around the corner
Temperatures climbed to highs of 1 and 3 over the weekend, but that's probably the last time we'll see daytime highs above the freezing mark for a long while.
-
Oilers to face Canadiens Monday night, Nurse unlikely to play
The Edmonton Oilers seem to be emerging from their early-season slump, and they'll look to continue the turnaround when they visit the Montreal Canadiens on Monday.
-
Father, 2 children missing from northern B.C may be travelling to Alberta: RCMP
Mounties in B.C. are asking the public for help locating a father and his two children who have not been seen since Friday.
Regina
-
Winter storm watch upgraded to warning for northeastern Sask.
A winter storm watch has been upgraded to a warning for parts of northeastern Saskatchewan, Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) says. With as much as 30 centimetres of snow possible in some areas.
-
Regina's Santa Claus parade features Mr. and Mrs. Claus
Regina's Albert Street was awash in holiday cheer Sunday afternoon as the city celebrated its annual Santa Claus Parade. Hundreds of spectators lined up to get a look at the floats, performances, and of course, Kris Kringle himself.
-
Spirit Airlines files for bankruptcy as financial losses pile up and debt payments loom
Spirit Airlines said Monday that it has filed for bankruptcy protection and will attempt to reboot as it struggles to recover from the pandemic-caused swoon in travel and a failed attempt to sell the airline to JetBlue.
Saskatoon
-
Winter storm watch upgraded to warning for northeastern Sask.
A winter storm watch has been upgraded to a warning for parts of northeastern Saskatchewan, Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) says. With as much as 30 centimetres of snow possible in some areas.
-
Police in Prince Albert ask east side residents to check video cameras after weekend shooting
Police in Prince Albert are asking people who live near the Max Clunie Field to check their home surveillance cameras after a shooting in the area on Sunday.
-
Santa parade draws massive crowd, kicks off Christmas season in Saskatoon
It was a month before Christmas, and ten thousand gathered round, as Santa and his parade made their way to Midtown.
Vancouver
-
Surrey crash leaves one dead and part of Highway 99 closed for morning commute
At least one person has died after a rollover crash on Highway 99 in Surrey early Monday morning.
-
Eby introduces new-look B.C. NDP cabinet in slim, one-seat majority government
Premier David Eby will introduce his new cabinet in British Columbia today after last month's tight election win that gave his New Democrats a slim, one-seat majority.
-
WATCH
WATCH Live at 12:30 p.m. EST: Prince Harry meeting with children in Vancouver
Prince Harry will meet with children in Vancouver as part of his work with the Invictus Games to bring the event to schools everywhere.
Vancouver Island
-
Eby introduces new-look B.C. NDP cabinet in slim, one-seat majority government
Premier David Eby will introduce his new cabinet in British Columbia today after last month's tight election win that gave his New Democrats a slim, one-seat majority.
-
B.C. man to cycle length of New Zealand to raise funds for Movember
Stretching 3,000 kilometres from the tip of New Zealand to its southernmost point, with just a bicycle for transport and a tent to call home, bikepacking event Tour Aotearoa is not for the faint of heart.
-
Thinking about quitting social media? There may be another option, B.C. researcher says
Strategies for mitigating the negative mental health effects of social media tend to focus on reducing time spent scrolling, according to a B.C. researcher, who says there may be a way to limit the harm without logging off.
Kelowna
-
Man in hospital following targeted shooting in Kamloops
Police are appealing for information on a targeted shooting that resulted in the hospitalization of a man in Kamloops.
-
Police cleared of fault in fatal 2023 crash in B.C.'s Interior
British Columbia's independent police watchdog has cleared officers of wrongdoing in a crash where three people were killed south of Kamloops in July of last year.
-
B.C. woman sentenced for stealing $14K in funds raised for schoolkids
A B.C. woman who stole more than $14,000 in volunteer-raised funds that were supposed to be spent on school supplies and programs – including hot meals for vulnerable kids – won't spend any time in jail.