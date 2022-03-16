Ottawa police prepare for St. Patrick's Day festivities in Sandy Hill

Ottawa Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

'Why? Why? Why?' Ukraine's Mariupol descends into despair

Each airstrike and shell that relentlessly pounds Mariupol -- about one a minute at times -- drives home the curse of a geography that has put the city squarely in the path of Russia's domination of Ukraine. This southern seaport of 430,000 has become a symbol of Russian President Vladimir Putin's drive to crush democratic Ukraine.

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver

Regina