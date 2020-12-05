OTTAWA -- Three people were assessed on scene by paramedics after an Ottawa police officer helped them escape from a burning apartment building in Vanier.

Ottawa fire received multiple 911 calls just after 1 p.m. reporting smoke coming from a building at 130 Barrette Street.

The fire was located in the basement of the two-storey, six unit residential building.

In a statement, Ottawa fire says an Ottawa police officer was first on scene and entered the fire unit and assisted three residents to safety.

Paramedics assessed the officer and the three residents on scene.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. Ottawa fire says the building "will not be habitable."