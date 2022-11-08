Ottawa police, mayor 'totally mismanaged' Freedom Convoy, Ford told Trudeau

World Cup ambassador from Qatar denounces homosexuality

An ambassador for the World Cup in Qatar has described homosexuality as a 'damage in the mind' in an interview with German public broadcaster ZDF only two weeks before the opening of the soccer tournament in the Gulf state, highlighting concerns about the conservative country's treatment of gays and lesbians.

