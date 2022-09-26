Ottawa police looking to speak to bus passengers who may have witnessed incident
Ottawa police are asking to speak to anyone who was on an OC Transpo bus earlier this month, as part of an investigation.
Last week, police said they wanted to speak to a particular individual whom they believed might have pertinent information.
Ottawa police tell CTV News Ottawa they haven’t yet spoken to this individual.
Now, police are asking to speak to anyone who was on bus number 4777 on Route 14 from Tunney’s Pasture at around 10:21 p.m. on Sept. 15.
Police said passengers might have witnessed a man and a woman involved in what they called a “verbal altercation.”
These individuals are asked to call 613-236-1222, ext. 5685.
No other information about the nature of this investigation was shared by police.
Ottawa Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Poilievre denounces Diagolon 'losers' over threat of sexual assault against his wife, RCMP 'reviewing'
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre says he has asked the RCMP to look into 'disgusting' comments made by the founder of a far-right group about sexually assaulting his wife.
Canada dropping travel mask mandate and ending COVID-19 border and quarantine restrictions
Canada is dropping all COVID-19 border restrictions for anyone entering the country, including: proof of COVID-19 vaccination, quarantine and isolation requirements as well as all pre- or on-arrival COVID-19 testing. The federal government is also making the ArriveCan application optional, and is lifting the mask mandate on planes and trains.
Here's how much more Thanksgiving dinner will cost Canadians this year
Thanksgiving dinner will come with a hefty price tag for Canadians this year, according to data compiled by Dalhousie University's Agri-Food Analytics Lab.
Port aux Basques woman swept up in Fiona storm surge shares her survival story
A woman from Port aux Basques, N.L., is sharing her story of survival after she was swept under a Jeep and had to be rescued as post-tropical storm Fiona battered the small coastal town.
Data shows Fiona's impact across Atlantic Canada as all-time records broken
Fiona, a category 4 hurricane turned post-tropical cyclone storm, barrelled through Atlantic Canada leaving behind flooded streets, wrecked homes and towns in darkness. CTVNews.ca looks at the data behind the destruction.
Canadian Food Inspection Agency raises alarm as spotted lanternfly pest nears border
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency is asking Canadians to keep an eye out for an invasive bug that could spell disaster for the country's wineries and fruit growers.
Jupiter is about to make its closest approach to Earth in 59 years
Jupiter will make its closest approach to Earth in 59 years on Monday, September 26, according to NASA.
Missing 81-year-old N.S. man believed swept out to sea during Fiona
An 81-year-old man reported missing in Lower Prospect, N.S. is believed to have been swept out to the ocean during post-tropical storm Fiona, according to the RCMP.
Russian military recruiter shot amid fear of Ukraine call-up
A young man shot a Russian military officer at close range at an enlistment office Monday, in an unusually bold attack reflecting resistance to the Russian leadership's efforts to mobilize hundreds of thousands of men to wage war on Ukraine.
Atlantic
-
Military deploys to N.S., P.E.I., N.L. to help with Fiona clean up
Hundreds of Canadian military personnel are deploying to communities in Atlantic Canada affected by post-tropical storm Fiona to assist with clean-up efforts, the commander of Joint Task Force Atlantic said in a news conference Monday.
-
Most P.E.I. residents without power two days after Fiona
Tens of thousands of Islanders are still without power two days after Fiona battered Prince Edward Island.
-
Missing 81-year-old N.S. man believed swept out to sea during Fiona
An 81-year-old man reported missing in Lower Prospect, N.S. is believed to have been swept out to the ocean during post-tropical storm Fiona, according to the RCMP.
Toronto
-
Jupiter will be at its brightest Monday. This is how to see it in Ontario.
Jupiter, the largest planet in our solar system, is going to be the closest it has been to Earth in almost 60 years Monday night.
-
Police arrest 27-year-old man accused of placing camera in women's bathroom at Tim Hortons
A 27-year-old man has been charged after police said they found a hidden camera inside the women’s bathroom at a Tim Hortons.
-
More than 170K Ontario patients lost family doctors in first 6 months of pandemic, study finds
More than 170,000 patients in Ontario lost their family doctors in the first six months of the COVID-19 pandemic, a new study has found.
Montreal
-
Man accused of killing his spouse, 2 children in Montreal-area triple homicide
Longueuil police (SPAL) say a man has been charged in the deaths of his spouse and their two children, aged five and two, in what they describe as a triple homicide and arson investigation on Montreal's South Shore.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | QS candidate steps down after video shows her removing PQ flyer from mailbox
A candidate for Quebec solidaire (QS) is stepping down after videos surfaced online showing her removing a rival's flyer from a homeowner's mailbox while campaigning.
-
Montreal plastic bag ban to start Tuesday
Montreal's ban on plastic bags will apply to retail stores and restaurants, including those offering take-out and home delivery.
Northern Ontario
-
Tourism officials in the north greet end of COVID-19 border restrictions
Northern Ontario tourism officials are breathing a sigh of relief at the announcement that all remaining COVID-19 border restrictions are coming down this week.
-
Five people fined $55K for illegal moose hunt in northern Ontario
A 32-month investigation into illegal moose hunting near Temiskaming, Ont., has ended in convictions for five people, $44,000 in fines and $11,000 in victim surcharges.
-
Body of missing bike trail builder in the Sault has been found, police say
CTV News has learned a massive police search has ended for a 58-year-old man who went missing Saturday morning in Sault Ste. Marie after his body was found.
London
-
'Workload is huge, pay is low': Ontario education workers voting whether to strike
Parent Stacy Loos fears what will happen in Ontario if education workers go on strike. “If his EA [educational assistant] is not with him, his whole day just kind of goes down the drain,” says Loos, referring to her son Emmett, 9, who has autism. Ontario education workers including librarians, custodians and administrative staff have started voting on whether to strike — and their union is recommending they vote yes.
-
Crown drops charges against former MP, MPP and pastor for attending Church of God services in Aylmer, Ont.
A year-and-a-half after a former MP, MPP and pastor at the Church of God were charged for violating the Reopening Ontario Act amid COVID-19 restrictions, the Crown has officially dropped its charges.
-
London, Ont. woman is last surviving member of famous Masse family
At one point, they were believed to be the largest family in North America — but now, only one remains. Monica Wolf (formerly Masse) lives in London, about 80 kilometers south of the town of Saint Joseph, Ont. where she and her 10 brothers and 10 sisters grew up.
Winnipeg
-
'We are truly sorry': Leaders, health officials acknowledge Indigenous-specific racism in northern Manitoba's health-care system
Indigenous leaders and northern health officials in Manitoba say Indigenous people continue to face racism in the health-care system, and have signed a declaration committing to eliminate it.
-
Winnipeg man killed in crash involving six motorcycles
A 45-year-old man from Winnipeg died Saturday following a crash involving six motorcycles.
-
'A humanitarian and health crisis': St. Boniface Street Links among Manitoba projects receiving $2.5 million in federal funding
Manitoba harm reduction projects will be receiving $2.5 million in funding from the federal government.
Kitchener
-
City of Waterloo gets high grades in citizen satisfaction
In its first citizen satisfaction survey, the City of Waterloo has received some positive feedback.
-
Community members identify victim in Baden suspicious death investigation
Waterloo regional police are investigating after an 88-year-old woman was found dead in Wilmot Township.
-
UW mourning former student killed in Pakistan
The University of Waterloo is mourning after former student Sara Inam was killed in Pakistan as a result of intimate partner violence, the university said in a media release.
Calgary
-
Alberta government calls on RCMP to ignore federal firearms ban within province
Alberta Justice Minister Tyler Shandro says his government will direct RCMP in the province not to enforce the confiscation of newly prohibited firearms from what were once legal owners.
-
Police watchdog wants witnesses in incident involving death of Sundre senior
Witnesses are being sought in the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team's probe into the death of a senior after a physical confrontation with the RCMP at a Sundre hospital.
-
Comforter a clue eyed by police in homicide investigation
Police believe a comforter could be key to solving a summer homicide that occurred in Calgary's southwest.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon COVID-19 wastewater researchers see 2nd-highest levels of pandemic
The University of Saskatchewan research team monitoring Sasktoon's wastewater for signs of COVID-19 observed the second-highest levels of the pandemic during its most recent round of sampling.
-
Saskatoon police charge 2nd person with murder in woman's disappearance
A second person stands accused of murder in a missing Saskatoon woman's presumed death.
-
Riders backup QB Jake Dolegala charged with impaired driving
Saskatchewan Roughriders backup quarterback Jake Dolegala has been charged with impaired driving, according to a statement from the team.
Edmonton
-
LRT closed between Clareview and Belvedere after cyclist hit by train
Edmonton police say the LRT is closed between Clareview and Belvedere Stations while police investigate a crash involving a cyclist and a train.
-
Officer slashed with knife by man who ran through airport security: RCMP
Charges have now been laid after a man barged through security at the Edmonton International Airport on Saturday.
-
Robot server delivers meals at east Edmonton restaurant
At Tambayan Ni Kabayan restaurant in east Edmonton, one server stands out from the rest. That’s because she stands on two wheels. Peanut is a robot, who rolls to the beat of her own tunes, and greets customers with a smile and a wink.
Vancouver
-
Woman struck with hammer during 'random attack,' Vancouver police say
A 33-year-old woman was struck in the head with a hammer during a "random attack" in downtown Vancouver over the weekend, according to police.
-
Photos of suspect in bail scam where senior allegedly lost $9,000 released by North Vancouver police
North Vancouver RCMP have released photos of a woman they say is a suspect in a bail scam that resulted in a senior losing thousands of dollars.
-
Amtrak Cascades service returns to Vancouver for first time in years
A cross-border passenger train connecting Vancouver to Seattle has entered Canada for the first time in years.
Regina
-
13-year-old girl charged following Regina high school lockdown: police
A 13-year-old girl is facing numerous weapons charges following an incident at a Regina high school last week.
-
Riders backup QB Jake Dolegala charged with impaired driving
Saskatchewan Roughriders backup quarterback Jake Dolegala has been charged with impaired driving, according to a statement from the team.
-
Tragedies unite Humboldt Broncos mom and James Smith Cree Nation artist
Celeste Leray-Leicht received many condolence gifts after the Humboldt Broncos bus crash that claimed the life of her son, but it was a beaded green and yellow ribbon with a white heart that stood out.