Ottawa police looking to speak to bus passengers who may have witnessed incident

Ottawa police are asking to speak to anyone who was on an OC Transpo bus earlier this month, as part of an investigation.

Last week, police said they wanted to speak to a particular individual whom they believed might have pertinent information.

Ottawa police tell CTV News Ottawa they haven’t yet spoken to this individual.

Now, police are asking to speak to anyone who was on bus number 4777 on Route 14 from Tunney’s Pasture at around 10:21 p.m. on Sept. 15.

Police said passengers might have witnessed a man and a woman involved in what they called a “verbal altercation.”

These individuals are asked to call 613-236-1222, ext. 5685.

No other information about the nature of this investigation was shared by police.