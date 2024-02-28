OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Ottawa police looking to identify suspect in hate-related incident downtown

    The Ottawa Police Service is looking to identify a suspect involved in a hate-related incident earlier this month in the downtown area. (Ottawa Police Service/ handout) The Ottawa Police Service is looking to identify a suspect involved in a hate-related incident earlier this month in the downtown area. (Ottawa Police Service/ handout)
    Share

    The Ottawa Police Service is looking to identify a suspect involved in a hate-related incident earlier this month in the downtown area.

    Police say the suspect allegedly assaulted a woman as she was walking down the street in the area of Laurier Avenue West and Bay Street between 8:30 a.m. and 9 a.m. and uttered a racial slur.

    The suspect is described as approximately 50 years old, heavy-set and balding. He was seen wearing a dark blue winter coat with a white shirt underneath, blue jeans and glasses at the time of the incident. He may also have been carrying a suitcase, police note.

    Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to contact the Ottawa Police Service Hate and Bias Crime Unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 5015, or call Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477 to remain anonymous.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Winnipeg

    Kitchener

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Regina

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News