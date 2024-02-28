Ottawa police looking to identify suspect in hate-related incident downtown

The Ottawa Police Service is looking to identify a suspect involved in a hate-related incident earlier this month in the downtown area.

Police say the suspect allegedly assaulted a woman as she was walking down the street in the area of Laurier Avenue West and Bay Street between 8:30 a.m. and 9 a.m. and uttered a racial slur.

The suspect is described as approximately 50 years old, heavy-set and balding. He was seen wearing a dark blue winter coat with a white shirt underneath, blue jeans and glasses at the time of the incident. He may also have been carrying a suitcase, police note.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to contact the Ottawa Police Service Hate and Bias Crime Unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 5015, or call Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477 to remain anonymous.