Ottawa police issue warrant for suspect after cop dragged by vehicle in Orleans

Ottawa police have issued a warrant for a 24-year-old man after a vehicle dragged an officer during an incident in Orléans.

Emergency crews responded to a call shortly after 7 p.m. Friday on Brian Coburn Boulevard, between Tenth Line Road and Strasbourg Street.

In a tweet, the Ottawa police duty inspector said police were investigating a hit-and-run collision during a traffic stop that left the officer with non-life threatening injuries.

In a media release on Saturday, police said the accused assaulted police officers, fled in a vehicle while dragging an officer and, "struck several other vehicles while fleeing the scene at a very high rate of speed."

The warrant has been issued for Mohamad Al-Bahili, who is facing charges of assault, assaulting a peace officer – endangering life, assaulting a peace officer with a weapon, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and failing to stop after an accident.

Police say Al-Bahili is driving a 2019 silver Hyundai Tucson with Ontario licence plate CHSV612.

"If you see Al-Bahili or the vehicle, please do not approach him. Call 911," police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ottawa Police Service East Investigations Unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 3566.

