Ottawa police investigating two indecent acts in Barrhaven

Ottawa police are asking for the public's help as officers investigate two indecent acts in the Barrhaven area this month.

Police say at approximately 5 p.m. on May 9, an 11-year-old girl walking on a pathway near Sherway Drive saw a naked teenage man in the nearby bushes.

The girl told police she did not believe the person saw her, and she was able to return home without incident.

On Friday, May 19, a teenage female was walking on a pathway on Malvern Drive at approximately 5:45 p.m. when a man exposed himself to her, police said.

The man is described as a white male, 40 to 50 years old, and approximately six feet tall.

The female left the area without further incident.

The West Criminal Investigations Unit is asking the public to be vigilant and call 911 if you witness similar incidents.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ottawa Police Service West Criminal Investigations Unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 2666.