Advertisement
Ottawa News | Local Breaking | CTV News Ottawa
Ottawa police investigating swastika spray-painted on Mechanicsville sidewalk
Published Friday, July 3, 2020 11:09AM EDT
OTTAWA -- Ottawa police say the hate crime unit is investigating after a Mechanicsville resident noticed a swastika on a sidewalk on Canada Day.
Police said they were called to the 100-block of Carruthers Avenue at 7:52 a.m. Wednesday. The swastika was on a sidewalk just outside a home.
City of Ottawa crews removed the spray paint.
Police are now asking for anyone who may have information to call 613-236-1222.
Map for reference purposes.