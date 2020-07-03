OTTAWA -- Ottawa police say the hate crime unit is investigating after a Mechanicsville resident noticed a swastika on a sidewalk on Canada Day.

Police said they were called to the 100-block of Carruthers Avenue at 7:52 a.m. Wednesday. The swastika was on a sidewalk just outside a home.

City of Ottawa crews removed the spray paint.

Police are now asking for anyone who may have information to call 613-236-1222. 

Map for reference purposes.