OTTAWA -- Ottawa police say the hate crime unit is investigating after a Mechanicsville resident noticed a swastika on a sidewalk on Canada Day.

Police said they were called to the 100-block of Carruthers Avenue at 7:52 a.m. Wednesday. The swastika was on a sidewalk just outside a home.

Our Hate Crime Unit is investigating a Canada Day report of swastika graffiti on a sidewalk outside of a home in the Hintonburg area. If you see hateful graffiti, please report it: https://t.co/5HsVBOm26v #ottnews — Ottawa Police (@OttawaPolice) July 3, 2020

City of Ottawa crews removed the spray paint.

Police are now asking for anyone who may have information to call 613-236-1222.

Map for reference purposes.