Ottawa Police investigating homicide on Richmond Road
The Ottawa Police Homicide Unit investigates an overnight death at an apartment building on Richmond Road. (Jeff McDonald/CTV Morning Live)
OTTAWA -- One man is dead after an overnight shooting at an apartment in Ottawa’s west-end.
The Ottawa Police Homicide Unit is investigating the homicide at an apartment in the 2800 block of Richmond Road, near Pinecrest Road.
In a statement, police say officers were called to the apartment building for an unconscious man just after 12 a.m.. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police say the victim died of gunshot wounds. The name of the victim has not been released.
No arrests have been made in the case.
This is the sixth homicide of the year in Ottawa.
This is a developing story. CTV News Ottawa will have the latest as it becomes available.