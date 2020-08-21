OTTAWA -- One man is dead after an overnight shooting at an apartment in Ottawa’s west-end.

The Ottawa Police Homicide Unit is investigating the homicide at an apartment in the 2800 block of Richmond Road, near Pinecrest Road.

In a statement, police say officers were called to the apartment building for an unconscious man just after 12 a.m.. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Homicide Investigation: Police are investigating the shooting death of a man at a Richmond Rd. apartment (2800 block) at approximately 12:10 a.m. today. Officers were called to the address for an unconscious male. The male was later pronounced dead on scene. Updates to follow. — Ottawa Police (@OttawaPolice) August 21, 2020

Police say the victim died of gunshot wounds. The name of the victim has not been released.

No arrests have been made in the case.

This is the sixth homicide of the year in Ottawa.

This is a developing story. CTV News Ottawa will have the latest as it becomes available.