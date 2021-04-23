OTTAWA -- Ottawa police are investigating a morning homicide in the Chinatown neighbourhood.

Officers responded to a call at 9:41 a.m. for a stabbing at the intersection of Somerset Street West and Arthur Street.

Police say officers found a man that had been stabbed.

The victim was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries. He was later pronounced deceased.

A male suspect was arrested and remains in police custody.

The Ottawa Police Service Homicide Unit is investigating.