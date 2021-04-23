Advertisement
Ottawa police investigating homicide in Chinatown
Published Friday, April 23, 2021 12:29PM EDT Last Updated Friday, April 23, 2021 12:48PM EDT
Ottawa police investigate a stabbing death at Somerset and Arthur streets in Chinatown on Friday. (Rob Marchand/CTV News Ottawa)
Share:
OTTAWA -- Ottawa police are investigating a morning homicide in the Chinatown neighbourhood.
Officers responded to a call at 9:41 a.m. for a stabbing at the intersection of Somerset Street West and Arthur Street.
Police say officers found a man that had been stabbed.
The victim was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries. He was later pronounced deceased.
A male suspect was arrested and remains in police custody.
The Ottawa Police Service Homicide Unit is investigating.
RELATED IMAGES