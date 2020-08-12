OTTAWA -- Ottawa police are looking for a suspect in connection to three mischief incidents in the Blossom Park neighbourhood in Ottawa's south-end.

Just after 6 a.m. on Aug. 9, police say a man attended a residence in the 3800 block of Albion Road and slashed the tire of a vehicle parked in the laneway.

Two other similar mischief incidents happened in the same area Sunday morning.

The suspect is described as Middle Eastern, 18-to-20 years-old, 5'4", think build with black curly hair. At the time of the incident the suspect was wearing a navy blue t-shirt with Fila written on it, black jeans and white running shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 613-236-1222, ext. 3655.

Ottawa police Const. Amy Gagnon says anyone who has been the victim of mischief should contact investigators.

"We do believe that there could be other victims and so we’re reaching out to anyone in that area who may have had this mischief, this vandalism, which is a slashed tire, whether it be one or two or three, to please call Ottawa police."

"We were shocked": Neighbours react to mischief

On Wednesday, CTV News Ottawa spoke with people in the Blossom Park neighbourhood about the incidents.

"We were shocked that this happened, usually things like this in our neighbourhood don’t really occur," said Andrea El-Beyrouti, who’s parents’ tire was slashed.

"The people who are doing this, if they know the neighbourhood’s watching, if they know people are gonna speak up and actually do something about it, they’ll be less likely to come by and execute on those kinds of activities," said David Lagallez.

He’s lived in the neighborhood for over 10 years and wasn't affected this time, but said it’s important to speak out.

Both he and El-Bayrouti hope doing so will have an impact.

"We’re hoping we get some sort of stop to this and some sort of response to what’s happening," said El-Bayrouti.