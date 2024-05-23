Ottawa police identify sexual assault suspect, look for more possible victims

The Ottawa Police Service has identified the sexual assault suspect who allegedly sexually assaulted awoman in the late evening of Feb. 28 at a home on Albert Street.

Earlier this month, police shared a picture of the suspect asking the public for help to identify him.

Danny Nahimana Rumuri, 40, has been charged with two counts of sexual assault and harassment by threatening conduct to other person.

He is scheduled to appear in court Friday.

Police believe that the suspect might be involved with other incidents. They are asking victims to come forward.

Anyone with information about this suspect is asked to contact police at 613-236-1222, ext. 5944, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 to remain anonymous.