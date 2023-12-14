Ottawa police hope to open new Rideau Centre storefront office in the spring

Ottawa police say its new Neighbourhood Resource Centre (NOC) in the Rideau Centre will function as a day-to-day "central hub" for officers and community partner agencies to "collaboratively address challenges in the ByWard Market area," but it will not be open to the public during the first phase of operations.

A report for the Ottawa Police Services Board outlines the plans to open the new operations centre in the downtown mall along Rideau Street in the spring of 2024.

"In direct response to community demands, the NOC will significantly improve police presence and visibility in the downtown core," staff say, calling the new Neighbourhood Resource Centre a "central hub" for police and its partners.

"This centralized location in a busy area of Rideau Street provides police with an accessible base of operations, improves perceptions of safety with an established police presence, and improves resource efficiency by reducing displacement to and from Elgin Street Headquarters."

The report says the NOC will be designed to function as a "base of operations to coordinate and launch proactive patrols and targeted enforcement efforts."

Police say in Phase 1, the day-to-day functions will see Neighbourhood Resource Team and Community Police officers "come and go as they coordinate operations, hold briefings, process reports, access the OPS computer system, and host community meetings."

"The NOC will not be a new police station; it will not maintain a 24/7 police presence and will not be used for the storage of police equipment, firearms, etc.," police say.

"Aligning with the security and access controls at all OPS facilities, access will be restricted to OPS personnel and accompanied visitors."

The report says due to "staffing limitations," the new police centre will not be accessible to the public during the first phase of operations.

Police say officers are working with the community to guide "further phases and shape the design, purpose and function of the NOC."

The new centre will be 2,629 square feet, and the operating costs for the first year of the lease is $245,944.95. Police will take possession of the space in the Rideau Centre in March, with renovations starting immediately.

"Our aim is to have the site fully operational by Spring 2024."

The Neighbourhood Resource Centre in the Rideau Centre is one of the objectives of the new 'Community Outreach Response and Engagement Strategy.' Police say the strategy is an evidence-based approached to community policing downtown, and it will "deliver immediate solutions to enhance safety, reduce crime and restore a sense of security and well-being."

In the report, staff say the Crime Severity Index is three times higher in downtown Ottawa compared to the city average. The average "person-on-person crime" is 328 per cent higher in the downtown area compared to the city average and property crime is 279 per cent higher, according to police.

"The growing problems of crime and social disorder are profoundly affecting community safety and well-being in the downtown core," the report says.

"Home to the Parliamentary Precinct, diverse businesses, cultural sites, hotels, and tourist attractions, the area plays a critical role in the city's economic and social vitality. The urgent need to restore safety and economic health to the area is underscored by the fear and frustration felt by staff and business owners, and the reluctance of tourists and locals to visit the downtown core."

The core objectives of the new 'Community Outreach Response and Engagement Strategy' includes proactive engagement in high-need "areas of focus," police enforcement targeting serious offenders and the establishment of a community advisory council.

The Ottawa Police Services Board will discuss plans for the Neighbourhood Operations Centre during Monday's board meeting.