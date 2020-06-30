OTTAWA -- Ottawa police are asking for the public's help locating a missing 15-year-old girl.

Jordyn Moore was reported missing to Ottawa police Friday, June 26. According to police, she was last seen getting into a silver-coloured vehicle in the Peter Robinson Road area in Ottawa's rural west end. Police said the vehicle might have been a newer-model four-door Ford Taurus.

Police are now appealing to the public for tips.

Moore is white, 5’5” (165cm), 135 lbs (61kg), has long blond hair, and has piercings on her left lower lip, left eye brow and on both side of her nose. She also has a heart tattooed on her left hand. She was last seen wearing a black shirt, black pants, and sandals, and had a backpack.

Anyone with information about the current whereabouts of Jordyn is asked to call the Ottawa Police at 613-236-1222.

If you have information that could assist investigators, but do not know where she is currently, please contact the Missing Persons Unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 2355, between 8:00 am and 4:00 pm, daily.

Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477, or crimestoppers.ca