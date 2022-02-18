Ottawa police have begun to move in and arrest trucker convoy protesters after locking down the city's core.

Police said Friday morning protesters on Nicholas Street, at the easternmost point of the convoy protests, are being told to leave immediately.

"Some protesters are surrending and are being arrested," police said on Twitter. "We ask protesters to remain peaceful and lawful."

Police could be seen arriving en masse to a staging area at uOttawa campus on Friday morning, and making arrests among the trucks parked on Nicholas Street.

Police have set up nearly 100 checkpoints to secure the downtown core as they move in to clear out the demonstrators, who have been camped out downtown for three weeks.

The checkpoints have been set up in a three-square-kilometre area to control traffic flow into the "red zone", and security fencing has been installed around Parliament Hill and other federal buildings. Police are turning away convoy protesters trying to head downtown at the checkpoints, and the lineups at the checkpoints are causing delays for commuters.

The House of Commons was scheduled to debate the emergency measures the government brought in to tackle the protest, but that sitting has been cancelled.

A note from Speaker Anthony Rota on Friday morning said the sitting is cancelled because of a police operation expected to take place by Parliament Hill and other locations around Ottawa's downtown core.

On Thursday, police arrested several people in the downtown area, including convoy organizers Chris Barber and Tamara Lich.

On Friday, police confirmed the charges against Barber: counselling to commit mischief, counselling to disobey a court order and counselling to obstruct police. Lich has been charged with counselling to commit mischief, police said. Both are due in court on Friday.

Ottawa's interim police chief Steve Bell said Thursday things would look "very different" downtown compared to the previous three weekend of the trucker convoy demonstration.

Bell urged protesters to leave the downtown area, and promised that police action to end the demonstration would begin.

"We have a very deliberate plan that will be methodical and will take time for us to progress through to be able to completely remove anyone from the core," Bell said.

"What I can tell you is this weekend will look very different than the last three weekends."

The checkpoints into the secured area caused traffic delays Friday morning, with police urging people not to come downtown if they don't have to.

The first trucks arrived on Wellington Street on Jan. 28, as part of the "Freedom Convoy" demonstration protesting COVID-19 vaccine mandates and other public health measures. Since then, hundreds of vehicles have blocked Wellington Street, the intersection of Rideau and Sussex and other roads across the Parliamentary Precinct.

Ottawa police are working with the RCMP and OPP, as well as officers from municipal police forces.

SECURED AREA

Ottawa police have set up a so-called 'secured area', limiting traffic into the downtown core.

Police say checkpoints will be set up in the area from the Queensway to Wellington Street and Bronson Avenue to the Rideau Canal area.

Police say anyone who lives, works or are moving through the area for reasons other than to participate in the protest will be allowed to enter.

"You will be required to show proof of exemption for your travel to the Secured Area," police said.

ROAD CLOSURES

Ontario Provincial Police say multiple exits are closed along Hwy. 417 through the centre of Ottawa.

The eastbound exits on the Queensway are closed at Rochester, Kent, Metcalfe and Nicholas.

The westbound exits on Hwy. 417 are closed at Bronson, Metcalfe, Nicholas and Vanier Parkway.

Traffic Advisory: #Hwy_417 ebnd - multiple exits are being closed through the core. Currently includes ebnd @ Rochester, Kent, Metcalfe and Nicholas. Wbnd exits to be closed @ Bronson, Metcalfe, Nicholas & Vanier. Plan alternatives and monitor local media for updates.#OttTraffic pic.twitter.com/JyYMkNzTvf — OPP East Region (@OPP_ER) February 17, 2022

O-TRAIN

OC Transpo says the O-Train will not be running downtown on Friday.

The Confederation Line will operate from Tunney's Pasture Station to Pimisi and Blair Station to Hurdman Station. There will be no service between Pimisi and Hurdman stations.

CLOSURES

Ottawa City Hall, the underground parking garage and the Rink of Dreams remain closed.

The Ottawa Public Library Main and Rideau branches are closed today.

Ottawa Public Health says the vaccination clinic at the University of Ottawa Minto Sports Complex will be closed today.

UNIVERSITY OF OTTAWA

The University of Ottawa says in-person activities on the main campus will be suspended until Monday.

"In light of ongoing developments near Parliament Hill, the University has made the decision to move academic and administrative activities online until Monday morning February 21," uOttawa said in a statement on its website.

"This does not impact activities at Roger Guindon and the Lees Campus."

Parking lots on the main campus will be closed and access to some buildings will be restricted.

- with files from the Canadian Press