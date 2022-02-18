Ottawa's interim police chief is promising it will look "very different" in the downtown core this weekend compared to the previous three weekends, as the "Freedom Convoy" demonstration enters a 22nd day.

Approximately 100 checkpoints have been set up in a three-kilometre area to control traffic flow into the "red zone", and security fencing has been installed around Parliament Hill and other federal buildings.

On Thursday, police arrested several people in the downtown area, including convoy organizers Chris Barber and Tamara Lich.

Interim chief Steve Bell urged protesters to leave the downtown area, and promised that police action to end the demonstration would begin.

"We have a very deliberate plan that will be methodical and will take time for us to progress through to be able to completely remove anyone from the core," Bell said.

"What I can tell you is this weekend will look very different than the last three weekends."

The first trucks arrived on Wellington Street on Jan. 28, as part of the "Freedom Convoy" demonstration protesting COVID-19 vaccine mandates and other public health measures. Since then, hundreds of vehicles have blocked Wellington Street, the intersection of Rideau and Sussex and other roads across the Parliamentary Precinct.

Ottawa police are working with the RCMP and OPP, as well as officers from municipal police forces.

Bell says police are committed to ending "this unlawful demonstration", but wouldn't commit to a timeline to end the demonstration.

"I can't place any timelines on when it will ultimately culminate," Bell said. "I can tell you it will be a very different picture in the downtown core this weekend than it has been from the previous three weekends."

SECURED AREA

Ottawa police have set up a so-called 'secured area', limiting traffic into the downtown core.

Police say checkpoints will be set up in the area from the Queensway to Wellington Street and Bronson Avenue to the Rideau Canal area.

Police say anyone who lives, works or are moving through the area for reasons other than to participate in the protest will be allowed to enter.

"You will be required to show proof of exemption for your travel to the Secured Area," police said.

ROAD CLOSURES

Ontario Provincial Police say multiple exits are closed along Hwy. 417 through the centre of Ottawa.

The eastbound exits on the Queensway are closed at Rochester, Kent, Metcalfe and Nicholas.

The westbound exits on Hwy. 417 are closed at Bronson, Metcalfe, Nicholas and Vanier Parkway.

Traffic Advisory: #Hwy_417 ebnd - multiple exits are being closed through the core. Currently includes ebnd @ Rochester, Kent, Metcalfe and Nicholas. Wbnd exits to be closed @ Bronson, Metcalfe, Nicholas & Vanier. Plan alternatives and monitor local media for updates.#OttTraffic pic.twitter.com/JyYMkNzTvf — OPP East Region (@OPP_ER) February 17, 2022

O-TRAIN

OC Transpo says the O-Train will not be running downtown on Friday.

The Confederation Line will operate from Tunney's Pasture Station to Pimisi and Blair Station to Hurdman Station. There will be no service between Pimisi and Hurdman stations.

CLOSURES

Ottawa City Hall, the underground parking garage and the Rink of Dreams remain closed.

The Ottawa Public Library Main and Rideau branches are closed today.

Ottawa Public Health says the vaccination clinic at the University of Ottawa Minto Sports Complex will be closed today.

UNIVERSITY OF OTTAWA

The University of Ottawa says in-person activities on the main campus will be suspended until Monday.

"In light of ongoing developments near Parliament Hill, the University has made the decision to move academic and administrative activities online until Monday morning February 21," uOttawa said in a statement on its website.

"This does not impact activities at Roger Guindon and the Lees Campus."

Parking lots on the main campus will be closed and access to some buildings will be restricted.