You can now charge your vehicle at new electric vehicle charging stations at 12 locations across the city of Ottawa.

The city says 24 charging stations have been installed, are connected to power and are available on a public charging network for motorists to use in Somerset, Rideau-Rockcliffe, Rideau-Vanier, Kitchissippi and River wards.

“Locations are distributed throughout inner-urban neighbourhoods which have a higher population density to maximize potential revenue,” said Don Herweyer, Ottawa’s director of economic development and long range planning, planning infrastructure and economic development.

“They also have been targeted to higher-than-average population of renters who may not have the ability to install charging stations at their place of resident.”

The charging stations were originally expected to be operational by the end of September 2021, but construction had been delayed.

The new electric vehicle charging stations are located at the following locations: